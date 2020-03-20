In 2015, an all-women workers uprising rose in the Munnar Kannan Devan Hills Plantations Limited (KDHPL). They fought for wage hikes as well as equal pay for equal work. Pembilai Orumai or women’s unity, as they called themselves, made the radical decision to prohibit the trade union leaders to speak for them. Instead, thousands of women banded together and took matters into their own hands and rallied for 9 days to express their rage at their bosses and managers. This women’s strike is a turning point in Kerala’s political history and a milestone in the fight for women’s rights.

The Munnar region is known for its sprawling greenery and scenic beauty. While the mainstream media projects the Kannan Devan Hills as a tourism hotspot, the stark reality behind this aestheticization is a history of resistance against oppression. According to the Plantation Labor Act, tea estates are bound to provide workers with basic services such as education and healthcare. However, the facilities are below standard and workers can hardly avail them for most of the year.

Patriarchal Origins of Tea Plantations

Patriarchal oppression in tea plantations originated with the British colonial government during the late 19th century. The authoritarian dynamics of plantations has a long history of imperialism, racism, and social injustice. This sector kept its hierarchical and exploitative systems intact under the Kerala Government authorized, KDHP.

Women form majority of the work force in tea plantations. On the other hand, living conditions of women in tea production has been dismal to ensure cheap labour. The labour conditions are a testament to the harsh realities faced by the workers, especially women. Women took to the streets after years of exploitative pay and work conditions. The 2015 women’s strike at Munnar Plantations is a voice of revolt against the gendered and inhumane working conditions that have continued since its inception.

Gender Divisions in Tea Plantations

Working conditions in Munnar Tea Plantations are typically marked by gender divisions. The management employs women to control labour and ensure gendered social order. Historically, women workers engaged in tea picking, weeding and clearing on plantations. While men worked in chemical management such as throwing of pesticides and mechanized works like separating tea leaves.

According to a case study conducted by Shoshana Levy, “Women hand-pluck tea leaves for at least 9 hours every day. In order to receive their weekly salary and monthly bundle of rice – for which 750 rupees are cut from the salary each month – each woman has to pick at least 21 kilograms of tea leaves every day.”

Patriarchal structures rendered women’s wages to be lesser than their male counterparts. In addition to being overworked and underpaid, women’s living conditions in tea plantations are strife with sexual harassment as well as lack of occupational opportunities, medical services and education. Apart from field work, women workers are responsible for household chores, child care and other unpaid domestic work.

The fight for justice that these women have successfully led is especially relevant to intersectional feminism. The gendered existence in the Munnar Tea Plantations is an example of the wage gap amidst men and women in other Indian industries at large.

Pembilai Orumai or Women’s Unity

Munnar Tea Plantation Workers’s strike gained its revolutionary place in contemporary women’s movement for resisting the involvement of popular trade unions. It is a women’s collective that forged a unique identity through their demands. Although Kerala’s trade unions have a glorified history, their agenda never had women’s rights as a priority. The women claimed that the reason behind their resistance was to steer clear of spaces of male dominance and corruption. Instead of representing the workers, union leaders would often receive better housing and wages from the management. This was counterproductive to the voices of women workers.

The Kerala government negotiated directly with the women who expressed their anger at the cuts levied on bonuses and lack of wage increment over the years.

The Munnar Tea Plantation Strike is a representative microcosm that reflects the larger picture of women’s struggles in the labour market in India.

Conclusion

The Munnar Tea Plantation Strike is a representative microcosm that reflects the larger picture of women’s struggles in the labour market in India. The strikes brought the Kannan Devan Hills to a standstill for days and got the government to take notice of the demands of Pembilai Orumai. However, the struggle is far from over. G Gomathi, the woman who fought independently for the rights of Munnar Tea Plantation had to end her campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to repeated sexist and casteist harassment from trade unionists and plantation management. This shows how the privileged try to suppress the voices of margins.

The Munnar Tea Plantation strikes have inspired other uprisings led by the marginalized and underprivileged communities across Kerala. Their resistance has paved the way for women to challenge the dominant patriarchal narrative of trade union politics.

Featured Image Source: The Hindu