Posted by Pooja Dhingra

Sometimes it takes a lockdown to finally feel free in one’s own body.

Even though I am a freelancer and work mostly from home, I have never been as relaxed in my body as I have been during the lockdown. With no unexpected visitors, no-stepping-out-to-ogling-eyes, no family members at home except my partner, I found myself completely abandoning the bra, lying spread-eagled on the couch, not worrying about my body hair that has grown exponentially much like the virus.

My breasts can’t believe that they have broken free from the shackles of tits-trapping, cups-caging, non-essential piece of clothing and are now hanging loose, experiencing gravity, like never before. My body hair seem happy too and don’t mind the absence of people’s scrutinising eyes.

I have always found bras very uncomfortable and have never enjoyed going to the beauty parlour either. Bras and beauticians are always nagging, poking, pinching, pulling and pushing and can leave you annoyed and unhappy. And the only reason why I do both is because of societal pressure. And since the society is under lockdown, why should I worry about (bra) straps and (wax) strips? Why should I deny myself the basic right to long, deep, unconstricted breathing and a hairy, pain free life?

As I breathe freely, I research more deeply about bras just to check if this short term freedom will have long term health effects on my breasts because I vaguely remember being told that boobs sag if left unsupported.

Sports science expert Jean-Denis Rouillon conducted a fifteen year long study to show that bras do nothing beneficial for our breasts as far as their look and shape is concerned. In fact, wearing a bra long-term, can lead to weakened muscles and increased breast sagging. Bras can also cause shoulder, neck, and back pain, migraines, indigestion and skin abrasions.

I also learnt that bras are a false necessity, a tool used by the patriarchy to subjugate us. Probably patriarchy feared that if we were allowed to breathe freely, we would get a taste of male privilege and would never wanna give it up!

So as I continue to enjoy this privilege during lockdown while putting men’s boxers on my ‘To Try’ list, I sincerely hope that this pandemic is a portal to at least a braless world (if not a brave new world). Meanwhile, I leave you with a comic that will probably make you want to dream the same dream!

Pooja Dhingra is an independent conceptualiser, art director and a graphic designer who prefers to work from a moving train or a snow-capped peak than from an office cubicle. She relies mostly on research and illustrations to communicate and takes a break once in a while from her commissioned projects to address the patriarchy through comic strips, make zines on her eccentric family and create artworks around sustainability and waste management. You can find her on her blog, and her Instagram accounts.