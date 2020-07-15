5 mins read

Posted by Niranjana Sinha

Even as India has shifted into the unlock gear, the trans community at large, already among the most marginalised sections, continues to bear the brunt of the pandemic. The vulnerabilities of the trans community is something that the general masses as well as the State has often overlooked, and in the past few months, the situation has only worsened for the community. The lack of access to medicines and proper healthcare, the sudden unemployment and the inability to pay bills etc. are only the tip of the iceberg. This article analyses reports that have quoted members of the trans community in how the State and the stigma furthered by the society has especially made it difficult for the trans people in the face of COVID-19.

Since their livelihood is largely dependent on dealing with the public or community-oriented jobs, the trans community is financially the most affected in the times of pandemic. Like the daily wage earners, the trans people in India mostly earn on a day-to-day basis from begging, badhai-kirtan or sex work. According to a Hindustan Times report, with the closing of the bars, trans women who were a part of the troupe ‘Dancing Queens’ now have nowhere to go. With even the marriage ceremonies being postponed following the health advisory guidelines and social distancing, their work is largely affected leaving them to rely on what they already have.

Highlighting the deplorable condition of the trans community, Amnesty International noted how India’s trans community was waging a lone and tedious battle against COVID-19. In addition to the restrictions on their livelihoods, several members community also face a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus. Access to medicines such as Anti Retroviral Treatment (ART) for Persons living with the Human Immuno Virus (HIV)/Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) or PLHIVs, and those undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) required for gender transitioning has been skewered too. Considering how India is home to the third largest population that has HIV and also, considering how the prevalence of HIV-AIDS among transgender people is 3.1 percent, they have a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus with their compromised immunity.

At least one trans person has died from this virus in Indore and many more are suffering from starvation. Reportedly posters in Hyderabad warned people to not interact with the trans community in case the former contracted the virus from them. So while the community was already at the receiving end of stigma, the pandemic – that many argued will be a great leveller – only aggravated the stigma that the trans people faced. This further led to many trans people being rendered homeless after housing societies asked them to vacate their rented flats. This intensified transphobia that the community had to face, in addition to the pandemic, reportedly led them to write to the Ministry of Finance, Home Affairs and Social Justice and Empowerment urging immediate assistance.

“While, as citizens, we fully appreciate the gravity of the health pandemic and are co-operating in public interest, we would like you to take appropriate and urgent measures to mitigate the serious impact of the lockdown on the livelihoods, food security and health of lakhs of transgender people across the country” a letter signed by more than 2000 people said.

A huge section of the trans community is HIV+ and require expensive medicines on a daily basis. But no help seems to be reaching them. “Those of us who have undergone sex change surgery has to be under estrogen hormones. One shot for a month costs around Rs 1,200”, Naaz Joshi, a trans rights activist and a motivational speaker who is also India’s first transgender international beauty queen, was reported saying by a New Indian Express report. Amruta Soni, who is a trans woman works closely with HIV+ people in Bihar and Jharkhand and ensures that doses are missed.

Arvind Kathuria, the Deputy Director of National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India reportedly said, “We gave Rs 1,500 to each of the 6,000 transgender people having a bank account, while those without bank accounts were given money through the district administration.” He also added, ”We have also started a mental health helpline manned by experienced psychologists for the community. The number of calls we are getting is slowly increasing. They are facing a lot of psychological issues. Now that they are home-bound they are facing harsh comments from family and others in the neighborhood”.

“There are about 100 trans people here and the situation here is pathetic. There is no help coming from either the government or any NGO or corporate. It is just some philanthropic people who are individually helping the community” the same report quoted Fiza, a trans person from Amroha.

Media reports have indicated deaths by suicide or attempts at death by suicide in the community during the pandemic. People within the community have started opening up and sharing their struggles with depression and loneliness. Members of the community more often than not live in isolation and are detached from their own families. Speaking to Down To Earth, Rahul Sen of Ashoka University said this is a huge challenge. “I came to Kolkata before the lockdown and am stuck here since then. One of the major problems for me is sharing space with my parents”. According to Sen, members of the community have to “tone down their gender expression” in order to adjust with family members who have often been abusers in the past. Violence including “correctional” rapes, attempt to forcefully arrange marriages and other physical and mental torture including emotional harassment and verbal abuse.

Nirajana Sinha is a student who likes reading,painting, singing and cracking terrible puns. She can be found on Facebook.