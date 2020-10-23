2 mins read

Posted by Esther Sharon

To,

Honourable President of India Sri Ram Nath Kovindji,

Respected President Secretariat Sir,

Subject – Non functioning of Telangana Women’s Commission

Respected Sirs,

This is to bring to your kind attention that currently there is no Women’s Commission functioning in Telangana. It is almost more than two years and as of not there is a no Chairperson and commission members appointed for the Telangana Women’s Commission. Moreover, there is no online complaint registration portal to file and track complaints that have been raised to the commission.

It is very unfortunate that the constitutionally established institutions such as women’s commissions, which should be present on priority in every state, is not functioning properly in Telangana.

From Telangana, various social activists, women journalists, women representatives of political parties, and youth are requesting as well as demanding that honourable Chief Minister K.C.Rao appoint a women’s commission chairperson and commission members and ensure that the commission is functioning to address the issues facing by the women in the state. Especially considering how gender-based violence against women such as domestic violence have increased in the pandemic, this is a matter of utmost importance.

According to reports, in 2019 alone, at least 46 complaints were filed with the State Women’s Commission, but there is no senior official on the panel to ensure redressal at the Telangana Women’s Commission.

In February this year, the National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma had asked the CM of Telangana to expedite the process of appointing the women’s commission chairperson and its members.

“It is shocking that the state of Telangana which recently saw one of the most horrific crimes against women in recent times, does not have a fully functional State Commission for Women,” she said.

At a recently held round table session to discuss the importance of women’s commissions and other social activities, it was discussed how best to address this issue of the non functioning of the body and bring the attention of the officials to ensure the immediate functioning of the body. Based on the session, we have now thought of invoking to President Secretariat Sir, to take this kind request to the Honourable President of India Sri Ram Nath Kovindji.

Please do the needful.

Yours Sincerely,

Sharon Esther

Esther Sharon is a social activist from Hyderabad. You can find her on Medium.