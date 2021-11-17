Posted by Damayanti Datta

“The woman cannot be punished for raising her voice against sexual abuse.” On February 17, when a Delhi court made this statement while passing the verdict in MJ Akbar v. Priya Ramani, it was instantly welcomed as a triumph of the #MeToo movement. Away from the spotlight, someone, somewhere, bided her time, her hope renewed by this verdict.

Tara* is a petitioner in a pending sexual harassment case. You can’t trace her anymore. Her email doesn’t work. Her social media accounts lie silent. No new article on satellite remote sensing has appeared in her name. She is no longer working at one of the nation’s top scientific research organisations.

Court papers show that four years ago, she was fending off sexual advances by a senior colleague and had made repeated complaints. As she made the rounds of commissions to courts, V Raghu Venkatraman, former Director of Advanced Data Processing Research Institute of the Department of Space, said she had been “misguided” and “influenced” by #MeToo. She had been allegedly harassed out of her line of work for complaining against sexual harassment and this is testament to why #MeToo has not taken off in the sciences in India.

“Women in science are very reluctant to rock the boat,” said molecular geneticist Gaiti Hasan, professor at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru. “Our systems are so poor, there’s no guarantee they won’t be victimised.” Instances of whispered and buried episodes of sexual harassment are rife in the sciences, from labs to the field. Newspaper records from the last 10 years show at least 95 women from STEM have lodged complaints and most of them (55 per cent) remain unresolved.

Sexual harassment in STEM is the byproduct of a vicious circle of unrepresentation. In India, women make up just 14 per cent of the 2.82 lakh STEM researchers. Four in five of them complain of pervasive gender bias, contributing to the ‘leaky pipeline’, a phenomenon where women clock out of STEM careers in large numbers in their mid-30s.

Although, in schools and colleges a majority of those both teaching and pursuing science and maths are women, the picture changes drastically as they begin to enter the professional space. They further disappear from the field as they advance in their careers. Women as heads of laboratories, in government science departments, governing or advisory bodies are rare. Their membership in the three scientific academies is also low.

“There is no study on sexual harassment and women’s career trajectories in science,” said physicist Rohini Godbole, professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics, Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bengaluru. “The scientific community is simply not mature enough to deal with issues of sexual harassment. I have investigated a number of cases. And this is what I feel,” said the scientist who has long stood for equity, inclusion and rights in the sciences.

#MeToo in science

On February 8, 2018, International Women’s Day, neuroscientist Shubha Tole was attending a conference of young scientists. After a chance conversation with two young women there, the professor at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, called for an unscheduled session. “We asked the 100-plus attendees for a show of hands if they had ever experienced sexual harassment at work. At least 30 hands were raised,” she said.

It was the year when many of the whispered allegations started to become public. The ivory tower of Indian science started to shake with accusations surrounding several senior scientists across the country. At least 20 complaints appeared in several newspapers against 10 high-profile scientists. Yet, three years on, the system has simply snapped back to the status quo. Most of the alleged harassers have bounced back, while the survivors have disappeared.

It is this pattern that has made #MeToo difficult in the sciences. “Many in the scientific community don’t take sexual harassment seriously, nor is it seen as a violation of ethics,” said physicist Tanusree Saha-Dasgupta, a senior professor at the SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences in Kolkata. If the accused is academically successful, there is often an impression that he could not have done it. One question that is often asked during internal inquiries is ‘Was she raped?’. “I see this mindset far too often,” she said.

Lack of accountability

In STEM, women battle invisibility in decision-making, funding, positions of power, citations and awards. As they navigate spaces where everyday microaggressions go unchecked, “Everybody’s effort is to brush everything under the carpet,” Hasan pointed out. This “collective silence” allows most harassers in science to thrive. “They walk around confidently and most of them are doing perfectly well,” she said.

On the contrary, for women, it’s hard to find jobs, easy to lose them and harder still to stage a comeback in STEM. Hence, most women stay silent, try to put up with it, change supervisors without giving actual reasons or quietly leave the institute and sometimes even the field itself. “The message is clear — that there is no point in complaining,” she said.

At JNU, Delhi, although nine research students had accused zoologist Atul Johri of sexual harassment in March 2018, the university questioned the survivors’ intentions and gave a clean chit to Johri within months, despite massive protests. Johri cited political conspiracy.

In the analysis of newspaper reports of sexual harassment in research institutes over the past10 years, Bhaba Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, has been named repeatedly, featuring in 37 per cent of all reported cases. Yet even three years after the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013, the departments of Atomic Energy and Space had not formed an Internal Complaints Committee, according to a 2016 parliamentary statement by Maneka Gandhi, former Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

The same year, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions disclosed at a press conference that there were 15 cases of sexual harassment at the Department of Atomic Energy. The annual reports of the department do not mention this.

ICC decisions too continue to be challenged in courts. Bhavnath Jha, the Chief Scientist of CSIR Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute, Bhavnagar, Gujarat, was accused of sexual harassment by five women researchers in 2014. He went on to challenge the ICC’s composition and decision. As of 2019, his name continued to appear in institute records as the case remained unresolved.

In the case of Giridhar Madras, a professor of chemical engineering at IISc, Bengaluru, the ICC executed a swift investigation and Madras was retired in October 2018 — a rare instance of punishment. But in August 2019, he was reinstated by a single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court. This was nullified in December by a bench. The vague legal space in which the ICC operates begs the question if institutes will continue to support complainants if it proves too costly.

The road ahead

With India aspiring to world standards in STEM, there is a rush to fix the women’s question. Prime Minister Narendra Modi foregrounds “Nari Shakti” to boost the public role of science in nation-building. President of India, Ramnath Kovind, warns about “less than perfect” scientific achievements without women.

The upshot is a rash of policy reforms: from mentorship of young researchers, support in case of career break, endowed chairs named after eminent women scientists of past eras. Now, the draft National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) submitted in January 2021 proposes reforms, including 30 per cent women’s representation in science decision-making.

To Godbole, these issues can’t simply be solved by the government and by legal requirements. “It would be much better if the academic community itself comes together, discusses and lays down rules and laws — to avoid the long drawn court wrangles,” she said. “It’s a societal commitment, irrespective of politics.” Scientific academies need to take the leadership on this.

The cumulative result of sexual harassment damages research integrity significantly and leads to a costly loss of talent, hence science needs to reckon with the #MeToo movement, and it needs to do so immediately, according to a US report on sexual harassment of women in STEM.

More so in India, where cases like Tara’s make for painful reading — predatory senior scientists, complaints ignored, inquiries where the accused is let off and the survivor is blamed, senior women allegedly doubling down on the harassment instead of extending support and denial of investigation reports. There is also the stress, frustration, depression, wasted time, money and the loss of one’s career “forever”. The due process of law hasn’t helped her so far and groundswell of support for #MeToo has been meaningless in her case. “She is at home now,” said her lawyer PB Vijaya from Hyderabad.

“In my 40 years of science, I have met many bright women, highest potential performers, who have disappeared along the way. Many of them could have made a difference to science,” explained Godbole. “The underrepresentation of women in science is not a women’s problem anymore. It is the saddest story of science.”

