'May This Comfort Another Woman Of Colour': On Racial Gaslighting In Therapy

I opened up to my therapist about the person I was dating – So..he brought up something last night…and I’m still trying to understand why it doesn’t sit right with me. He said that I might have already noticed how he never calls me beautiful or gives me any compliments about my physical appearance.

When I said I didn’t think of it as deliberate, he continued to explain why he made that decision– how he thinks women are often objectified and reduced to their physical beauty, how he considers it highly problematic for men to signal sexual interest by praising women’s appearance etc. Somehow, each time he said, ‘women’, I couldn’t feel included into that domain of women who are tired of being showered and suffocated by compliments, being a woman of colour in Germany…Not that I like catcalling from strangers but I like to know if the man I’m seeing finds me attractive.. Is that an emotional need one can ask to be met?

My White therapist responded – Maybe he’s too scared of you since you make everything about race. For eg., if he is to say, ‘oh, you have beautiful long black hair’ or ‘oh, I love your dark brown eyes’, he might worry that you might ask if he’s saying that just because you are Indian. He might be worried that you might call him a racist for his compliments. You could try to stop initiating discussions on race and anti-racism so he feels safe to express himself.

Here is what I did not tell my White therapist:

I trust you with my vulnerabilities so when you slip and perceive certain parts of my identity as alien, my inner-critique becomes louder and nastier. After dissociating myself from reality with an entire season of Schitt’s Creek and a jar of cookie dough ice cream, I found myself desperately seeking answers.

When we eventually spoke about it, he did not get defensive, he listened actively, took accountability, reflected on it and promised to learn better, whereas, my therapist was implying that I’m just another angry woman of colour who lives in a permanent state of disillusionment. She was also gaslighting me into questioning myself whether I’m “always” talking about race when I’m only talking about it to make sure that a White man who I’m inviting into my personal space understands and honors my boundaries

The more I thought about it, the more certain I felt that it is indeed important for Subaltern women like me to be showered with compliments from the people in our lives when the world indoctrinates us to aspire and co-opt Eurocentric beauty standards whilst appropriating, commodifying and reselling selected parts of our beauty back to us, at the price of our stolen dignity.

Our colonial history, the media, skin whitening industry and all forms of capitalist structures are solemnly committed to teaching us to not see our self worth. In the intimate space of a romantic relationship with a person who has a direct influence on our self-esteem, I think it’s important to give and receive compliments about our physical, emotional, artistic and intellectual attributes.

Each time the person I was dating said, ‘women‘, I could only imagine White women because I couldn’t relate with it. Being a woman of colour in Germany who’s often glared at with disgust, suspicion or with a fetish-evoked curiosity over my ‘exotism‘ rather than being gawked at with admiration.

Each time he said, ‘women‘– I not only just saw ‘White women’ but also wondered if he really saw me as a woman at all because he seemed to think that he needed to tell me what women go through as if I’d have no idea myself. I didn’t feel dehumanised but I felt defeminised. It is blatant White feminism.

She was also suggesting that I make my partner feel unsafe, as if it is my responsibility, as a woman of colour, to make a White man feel safe by tone policing myself. Sge was suggesting that the emotions, comfort and fragility of Whiteness is to be centered and that it is my burden to bear. The person I’m dating welcomes being called in and he says he’s committed to unlearning so when you presume that he might be scared/worried that I might call him racist, you are only projecting your own White fragility onto him.

She seems to have placed me not just outside the realm of White womanhood’s perceived tenderness but also into one that does not deserve any nurturing. A non-subject. Because to her, I’m no human.

As a cishet subaltern immigrant woman living in Berlin, I’m invisibilised and muted as a rational subject but simultaneously hyper-visibilised as a fetishised temptress, infantilised but racialised– one who needs to be “spoken over”, legitimately tamed and put into place through domination and humiliation.

My agency is provocative because it flaunts a defiance to conform to the mould decided for me– coy, submissive, powerless and meek. There is too little public discourse on embodying and practicing decolonial feminist thinking in day-to-day life and interpersonal relationships, for self-preservation, healing and growth.

How do they understand the formative years in our childhoods without understanding the intergenerational impacts of slavery, colonialism and other events that disrupted communities and continue to reproduce themselves in this capitalist neocolonial world? How do they contain the potential damage of their racial gaslighting, given the power they have over us, when they aren’t even aware of their hand in our trauma?

As transformational as therapy has been for my mental well-being, especially in recovering from the trauma of narcissistic abuse I experienced in childhood that entirely overshadowed my life until I started therapy, the unintentional racial gaslighting that happens in the process is sometimes deadly.

I discuss dating with my therapist because I’m unlearning patterns of codependency and trauma bonding but the covert racism in her advice often shocks me. This piece isn’t questioning the effectiveness of therapy or the competitiveness of my therapist but casting light on the blind spots of psychoanalysis which has historically been a colonial tool.

To this day, the academia doesn’t compulsorily include postcolonial studies or works by Fanon, Memmi, Mannoni, Nandy and other scholars who explore the psychology of White supremacy. Clinical psychologists and mental health professionals often do not reflect on their positionality and privilege before beginning to work with marginalised identities of different lived realities.

I share my story because I’m certain I’m not alone in this. May this be comforting for another woman of colour in her moment of overwhelming isolation after feeling unseen.

Featured Image Source: Tabu