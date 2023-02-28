FII Interviews: Afreen Akhtar On Art And Identity In The Digital Age

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

Trigger Warning: Mention of child sexual abuse

Afreen Akhtar is a Delhi-based storyteller, activist and artist, and expresses this identity of hers through her work across many different mediums. Though she is primarily a poet, she has also worked in other artistic mediums of literature, as well as film. While most of her work is difficult to come by on social media platforms, except for her pieces published in the columns of Vogue and her spoken word poetry uploaded directly onto her public YouTube channel.

In Conversation with FII, Afreen Akhtar talks about contemporary art, personal identity and navigating digital spaces.

FII: How has your identity in particular shaped how you view art, especially your own art?

Afreen: My nani was a sharia (poet) but she was a pathetic person. She wasn’t good to my mom, and she used to have these men come travel across India just to see her. I just thought she was a bad person and if this was what she did then I wanted nothing to do with it. But, around the time that she was about to die, and when my subconsciousness was coming towards my consciousness and I was understanding what had happened to me as a child and how to put that into words, and just my inner frustrations, I was so frustrated from being silent for so long, to keep so many secrets as an individual, that that’s what got me writing, that’s what got me performing.

Source: Afreen Akhtar Instagram

Then when I started performing, letting my secrets out into the world, feeling lighter, there’s the thing that you feel like it’ll just disappear but it doesn’t. Like, when you share it with the world and people can relate to you, but is relatability all that you’re seeking as an individual? No, you’re not. Then, you start focusing, at least for me, then is when I started focusing on performing, on literature, on music, on art as art. Before it was just a medium to get my thoughts out but then I wanted to be a good artist, I wanted to create good art as art, and not just a means to an end.

FII: So, how did you reach towards crafting an artistic process and how has that evolved from then, when you started out, to now?

Afreen: I think I was very cocky when I started because we can talk about a learning graph, when you immediately try to access an art form, your initial learning graph goes up because you’re coming from a fresher perspective and feel like, you know, as young people we want to believe that we’re very smart and intelligent, very intellectual, and that we’ve got such a fresh voice and the ideas that are coming to us have never been thought of before.

Source: IndianWomenBlog.Org

But that’s not true because in your head you’re so confident about yourself when you’re young and that graph goes immediately up and you do, at the moment, create relatively “good” art that’s still below mediocre, or mediocre, and like sometimes your genius strikes as well, like sometimes you just create something. But it’s not really beginner’s luck as well, it’s just that you’re coming from a very, very fresh point of view which is great also. You imply your own idea of what this art form is supposed to be, and so then you create something without actually knowing anything about that art. You might create one project, you might create two projects or three projects, but then that’s where your juices just stop, right? And then you’re stuck with writer’s block.

I did not write anything for two and a half years, and then I did it and I saw that there was a maturity to it. And since then, the graph has just been going up and I think, at this point, it’s only going horizontal. Which I like, it’s stable.

FII: With the work that you have put out, and you have put out a lot of TED Talks, short films and pieces, performances, Etc how do you think the reception has been from people?

Afreen: I think my initial work was very, very relatable because at first, it was about coming out as a survivor of child sexual abuse. And, as a young woman, at least in our country, nobody had really done that, so that happened. A lot of people instantly related to me and there was a lot of backlash also, mostly from within the community.

I’m a Muslim woman, so how dare I just go up on stage, without a burqa, without a hijab, and just talk about my stepfather abusing me and describing it a little graphically? Like, how dare I do that? And there was a lot of backlash on me, on my mother, like how did my mother let that happen? But there was no backlash against the guy who was abusing me. So I saw that, and it was really hurting me. It really shows you the face of society. No matter what you do, victim blaming is going to happen.

With the entire spoken word poetry, the entire experience was just me writing relatable things in a way that was slightly poetic. I got the recognition, but that’s not really my work. So then, when I stopped, I was really scared because I don’t really write like that anymore. Now I write differently, I guess. That’s why I really haven’t put up my work after that. Not really. But then, I got this sound art fellowship called Transmitterence, and they selected me as a sound artist and the jury was really amazing and the people were alright too, and I learned a lot about sound as a medium. In general, we just ignore sound, like right now that [music playing outside] is just a disturbance for us, but is it really? These are things that sort of stick in your memory. Sound creates an environment that we breathe in. Sound is really, really important.

I started to treat sound as a medium in itself and not just as something that’s associated with other things. But then I had to associate it with literature because that’s a very important part of who I am. So then I created art and I was like, “Who is even going to listen to this?” Because there were a couple of sound artists who were doing really well in their field, I was like, “What am I even going to do?” But then it turns out I did really well, and these people liked my work. That was a great boost to my ego.

Source: YouTube

So I feel confident, and at this point, I don’t really care about feedback as much because I feel that I’m slowly going meta, and when you’re going meta you can’t really rely on feedback from others because they don’t really, not everyone can, understand contemporary art. Not everybody understands literature, understands the importance of culture. I was always very culturally oriented in my own work, but now I’m really there like it’s pretty much all about culture. And not everyone gets that, especially when you’re coming as a Muslim woman.

FII: Now that we’ve spoken of audiences, I want to talk about how you think the industry that you are in views your work and views the work of minorities at large, but especially in your own context.

Afreen: There are different aspects to it, of course, like there are different angles on how everybody is viewing it so differently. Sometimes there are people who fetishise it because there’s Urdu in it, there are people who like it because they know me and they like me, there are people who see you, as a woman, and sexualise you and like your work, because their head something else is going on.

Then there are Muslim people who feel offended, for some reason, because they’re like, “What are you talking about? Why are you talking about women having desires?” This and that. Then there are elite Muslims who don’t really, you know, don’t really subscribe to the reality of our situation. Then there are academics, some academics like it, some academics don’t like it, so there’s also that. To be honest, I’m in quite a blind spot and I don’t know how my art is perceived at the moment. At least my audience, that I’ve seen, is that initially, they were very desi people. Not that that’s bad, I really liked pleasing them because that’s the majority that I try to appeal to.

I see that, generally, even when I post things, and other people post things, I see that there’s a certain way, especially on Instagram, that you have to portray yourself. That was the joke that I did, that yeah, now I’m posting ‘thirst traps‘ because unless and until you post ‘thirst traps‘ people will not really relate to you, people will not really look at you as a person, and then they’ll have a sanitised version of you, as an artist or whatever. So I honestly don’t know how they perceive it, I know that when they listen to shit or read shit, they like it.

FII: On that note, how do you think social media has influenced your process of creating art, deciding what art you put out there, and also how that art is taken then?

Afreen: I think I pretty much subscribed out of that idea a little earlier, because, I mean I am who I am because of social media, like that video went viral and that’s when I was really into the mainstream at one point. It was good, but it was also really, really terrible. And then I opted out of it because I was depressed, and then the ‘Gen Z’ was coming in and I didn’t know how to compete with that, because there’s nothing to compete with in the first place because, of course, there are talented people in that generation as well but then it’s different in the way that it’s very superficial and to the liking of Instagram.

Even ‘boomers‘ are coming to Instagram and trying to associate with it and promote their art through it. How do you navigate that? Now, I’ve pretty much stopped doing it, it’s been a while since I feel like I’m very secure like that. I think that even if it’s not getting a lot of likes, I know that it’s good. But it doesn’t really matter, all I know is that I don’t want to put out my short stories there right now because I’m still very old school, and I want to go about writing a book in an old-school manner.

I don’t want to be famous before I publish a book so it can get sold. I don’t want that. I just want to live my life peacefully, do my work, and I have enough contacts if someone likes it. I’ve learned everything by myself but now I want to go to a college and learn more through professors in real-time and not through social media or whatever, and yeah, maybe publish a book or do some other work, but offline, and then that’ll go online whenever. This is why the sound art that I created almost a year and a half ago, or two years ago, I’ve still not put it out and I’m not even in a hurry to put it out like I’ll do it at my own pace and that’s okay.

This Interview has been edited and made concise.