Left In Helplessness: People In Low-Lying Areas Around Yamuna Floodplains Under Deluge

As there is a severe flood alert warning across Delhi with the prediction of scattered rainfall, the residents living near the Yamuna floodplains are worried about the loss of their houses again and are left hopeless and helpless without any proper evacuation and rehabilitation. The residents come from underprivileged and marginalised communities, mostly depending on farming and daily wages. The residents claim that as the water level has crossed the danger mark at certain points of the river, the water has started entering the localities near the Bela Estate in New Delhi and other parts, which are almost knee-deep or more and can rise more, leading to deaths and destruction.

Last Tuesday, entering a narrow alley heading towards Bela Estate near the Yamuna floodplains of New Delhi, under a flyover, numerous residents of the area were seen carrying out their belongings from a deluge where almost everything was washed away in a night when the water started entering their shanties at around 4:00 am and kept rising until and unless the shanties along with the belongings were washed away.

Somehow, the residents managed to rescue a few belongings but could not save all. The residents have taken shelter either under the flyover or on the footpaths. While holding the hands of children, women and men were seen full of tears in a helpless state, which they said was because of their faulted fate and that the government has yet to do anything for them or provide relief and shelter, or maybe they are waiting for a huge disaster when everything will be out of hand.

Source: Mohsina Malik for Feminism in India

In an anguished tone with teary eyes, an elderly man, Ramesh Kumar, who works as a cart driver, says to FII, “At around 4:00 am while we were asleep, the water started entering our shanties; within no time, it rose to our knees, and we had to run for safety without taking anything out. We only took the belongings that we could have managed to take with us; the rest washed away with the deluge. We were not alerted by the police or any authority that there would be chances of a flood. As before, every time we used to get informed beforehand, but this time it did not happen. We are poor with no savings or income; our carts are even washed away, from which we used to earn daily. I do not know if I should blame my fate or calamity; we are left helpless and hopeless without any rescue, relief, or rehabilitation“.

While pointing towards the flyover, footpaths, and roads, Kumar says to FII, “See where we are taking shelter under the flyover, footpath, and road with no availability of food and water to drink and something to cover our heads. My family is living under a flyover right now. Where will I take them? Nowhere, rather than cursing my miseries and pain, I believe it is my fate as I am poor, and the government does not care whether we die or live as they are only for themselves and the riches“.

Further criticising the government, Kumar adds, “In March, our homes were demolished by the Delhi Development Authority, causing hundreds of families to be displaced and live on the road. Now, again, the calamity has fallen on us. First, they took our land to make a park, on which we used to cultivate and earn money, and we stayed here only and lived in makeshift tents. Now these tents are also washed away, and we have nothing left with us. I cannot see my children starving, but what I can do is nothing. I am hoping I will overcome this as I overcome the demolition of my home“.

The residents claim that a few months ago, in March, their homes were demolished by the Delhi Development Authority, and they had made makeshift tents at the same place, which is now underwater. They have been suffering for the last three days as no rescue team has reached the area, and the residents are facing starvation.

Another resident, Prakash, a 34-year-old man who works as a labourer, says to FII, “Within no time, in front of my eyes, everything was under the deluge, and I could not do anything to save my tent. Where will I go, what help will I receive, and will I get compensation? No. The government is feeding itself and the rich. We are left to die or look for ourselves on our own. Nobody came to see us under what conditions we are living, and no authority bothered to do so. Is it what the government has promised? We will turn Delhi into a beautiful city where there will be rivers, ponds, lakes, and landscapes. Is this what they are talking about? I think this is the beautiful city they are talking about“.

“We are not even provided with a tent; even if provided, how many can live under that, hardly one or two? What about the others? Where will they go? Live without a roof and on the road so that people can watch our misery and laugh,” Prakash adds.

Source: Mohsina Malik for Feminism in India

Angered over the development across Delhi, Prakash says, “On our miseries, they are building empires; our children are left uneducated and starved to death; and we are excluded from everything, denied the right to live in peace and happily. Now that the floods are all across Delhi in most parts, what has the government done so far? What measures are they taking to protect the people? And is anybody listening to us? Are we provided with food? Our children are hungry as we have no cooking gas here to cook because our utensils and cooking gas are washed away with water, and the government is a mute spectator “.

Even the residents claim that the women are also suffering as there are no latrines provided to them, which is concerning their hygiene.

Rita Devi, a 45-year-old woman who works as domestic help, says to FII, “The government has left us with no option; we have to look to ourselves and our children. We cannot see them like this, living on the roads and dying of starvation. We have no safety here; if anything happens to us, then who will be responsible? We cannot trust anyone, and on the road and under a flyover, a woman cannot be safe, and anything can happen. We are concerned about it“.

“There are not even latrines; where will I go for urination and other things? I cannot do these on the road; there is a sense of modesty. That is very important to us. The authority should at least provide us with the basic facilities that we need right now in this condition and also think about the poor and do something for us as soon as possible before any huge disaster falls upon us,” adds Rita.