The Feminist Politics Of ‘Jawan’

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

In the film Jawan, Shahrukh Khan takes on the roles of Azad and Vikram Rathore. Azad serves as a women’s prison warden, while his father, Vikram Rathore, is a former commando, both burdened by their painful pasts. Vikram Rathore’s life takes a tragic turn as he opposes Kaalie Gaikwad, an arms dealer responsible for the deaths of Indian soldiers due to defective weapons. Unjustly labeled as “anti-national”, Rathore is forced into a life of obscurity. Meanwhile, his wife, Aishwarya (Deepika Padukone), is discovered to be pregnant just as she is about to face the gallows for resisting police personnel who sought to discredit Rathore. This grants her five years to spend with their son in jail.

However, when Azad reaches the age of five, he tragically witnesses the hanging of his own mother. Subsequently, he is adopted by Kaveri (Ridhi Dogra), an employee at the prison. Having learned about the systemic oppression experienced by female inmates, Azad’s return to the prison as a superintendent becomes a clever disguise for his true mission: rectifying social injustices. With the support of 6000 incarcerated women and a smaller team of six women, Azad orchestrates high-octane hijackings and heists designed to draw attention to a wide range of issues, including bad loans, farmer suicides, decrepit government hospitals, lax environmental policies, and election fraud. Eventually, he reunites with Vikram Rathore, who has successfully avenged the defamation he suffered at the hands of Kaalie.

Re-Scripting alienated masculinity in Jawan

What is striking about the movie is its re-scripting of alienated masculinity: Azad and Rathore are not isolated emblems of muscular strength attempting to recoup the loss of maternal and conjugal figures, respectively. Rather, they are bumbling personalities whose psychic traumas are veritable sources for creating new social relations. The “angry young man” of yesteryear was infixed in a developmental narrative wherein his emotional wounds were a substantial kernel of selfhood. In Deewar, Vijay Verma (Amitabh Bachchan) escaped the humiliation of poverty through the sheer forcefulness of his individual grit. For him, there was a hard nucleus of sovereignty that had been lost and now had to be recovered through the accumulation of criminal power.

However, the problem with Vijay’s quest for authority is that the feeling of wholeness is always threatened by others. In a patriarchal society, men who possess the power of masculinity live with perpetual uncertainty regarding its permanence. Being hypermasculine exposes one to an ongoing fear of losing lne’s masculinity while simultaneously driving an unceasing pursuit for a more genuine sense of ownership. The male subject enjoys the privilege of patriarchal authority, but this privilege remains precarious because male subjectivity is constituted by the threat of emasculation. Masculinity is retained only through enduring the looming threat of its loss, which radically constraints the actions of the male subject.

Ultimately, the game of masculine power leads Vijay to his disillusionment with the public sphere of society, pushing him into the pre-social realm of womanhood as represented by the institution of childrearing, namely, a pregnant Anita (Parveen Babi). The risky adventurism of the criminal underworld, where a man constantly reaches beyond himself to become the subject, contrasts with the reliability of the family, where feminine inertia and steadiness provide a private support system. When even this domestic crutch is stolen from Vijay with the murder of Anita, he dies in his mother’s lap in front of a temple – a fantasy of religious motherhood that masks life’s futility with the grandiosity of spiritual redemption.

Jawan avoids the crudely ideological resolution of Deewar’s contradictions by affirming what the latter tried to avoid: the lack of stable meaning in existence

Jawan avoids the crudely ideological resolution of Deewar’s contradictions by affirming what the latter tried to avoid: the lack of stable meaning in existence. Azad has also been dehumanised by the elite system. But he does not strengthen his individual will to rise above his situation and earn respect in society. On the contrary, he remains in the midst of his degraded conditions to find shards of truth in the disrespected masses.

Instead of embarking on the masculinist search for phallic identity, Azad realises that any pretense of masculine wholeness is undergirded by people willing to enact mythological hierarchies. Even the most powerful man needs others for the concrete functioning of his empire. It is the recognition of this lack of self-sufficiency that allows Jawan to find pleasure in the futility of life, in the basic impossibility of ever attaining a sense of completeness.

Insofar as Jawan does not conceal the incomplete and open-ended nature of existence, it revels in the profusion of relationality. The losses of Azad and Vikram Rathore are not interpreted and reconstructed in a carefully arranged manner to form a sovereign, masculine anger. Rather, the negativity of loss is unfolded into the chaotic ensemble of a multitudinous rage that seeks not the fortification of the self but the construction of new bonds. And what better place for this outward-facing rage than women’s prison. Why? Because women prisoners usually belong to socially and economically disadvantaged sections whose criminal character is perceived as having violated the taboos set by religion and tradition. Azad’s core team of girls consists of those who have either been wrongly accused while others relied on vigilantism to upend oppressive rules. The woman prisoner represents the threshold where those who have nothing act upon their dissonance with the phallic hierarchisation of reality to expand their relations with similarly placed subalterns.

Celebrating the multitude in Jawan

Jawan has been labeled as a “mass movie” that lacks a “connective tissue”. As one reviewer puts it: ‘It has no sense of scene, transition, rhythm, beauty, build-up. Catharsis is like a bucket upturned on our head, we feel it all at once; not the slow inhaling of sweet poison.‘ The alleged absence of coherence actually reflects the movie’s antagonism with masculinist discourses of alienation.

Jawan has been labeled as a “mass movie” that lacks a “connective tissue”. As one reviewer puts it: ‘It has no sense of scene, transition, rhythm, beauty, build-up...’

Bourgeois-patriarchal theory is fascinated with a mythical “state of nature,” wherein an ungovernable multitude poses a threat to individual and property rights. The domestic sphere occupied by women is the paradigmatic instance of this natural state, since it is characterised by the networks of mutual dependency from which the male subject has to extricate itself in order to become part of a general, uniform will.

The “alarming mutual relatedness” of a feminised multitude is dissolved through the establishment of a state that enables the practical construction of fully individuated, autonomous human beings. Temporally, this schema corresponds to the de-valorisation of the present, which is considered as too emotional and superficial for the properly spiritual depth of male essence. Women’s obsession with the immediate concerns of the present has to be subordinated to the logic of the future, whose premeditated harmony can mark a clear differentiation of identities.

Given the centrality of women in Jawan, the movie does not follow the linear trajectory of male society; it chooses to dwell in the pre-social openness of female bodies.

Given the centrality of women in Jawan, the movie does not follow the linear trajectory of male society; it chooses to dwell in the pre-social openness of female bodies. Closed reflections upon the dense interiority of male psyche is jettisoned in place of the saturation of fast-paced intensities where everyone is busy in multiplying the labor of others. Thus, the present appears as a dynamic of ‘movement and exchange,’ an ‘expanded process of constituting‘ in which the singularity of the individual is exponentiated through the manifold bustle of life.

In the usual narratives of alienated masculinity, women are positioned as sexual adjuncts to the solitary heroism of the male lead. Jawan’s repudiation of the very search for a fundamental meaning in life allows it to singularise bodies as productive sites for the intensification of relations and multiplicities. The narrowness of phallic discourses is breached through the continuous opening of bodies to the heterogeneity of incomplete histories. Narmada Rai (Nayanthara), an NSG officer tasked with negotiating with Azad, carries an imposing charisma not due to her sexualised beauty but due to her wider erotic ensnarement in the unruly potentialities of the story, a vertiginous experience of unstable exposure that eventuates in her love for those she initially considered to be terrorists. While this sprawling plot sometimes leaves the audience feeling overwhelmed and lost in a tangled mess of diverse themes, it also invites them to participate in the numerous horisons opened by such a narrative labyrinth.