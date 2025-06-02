Commuting In Colour, Living In Grey: Life Of Pink Auto Drivers In Ranchi

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

‘People come here to click pictures, pink autos fascinate them but nobody cares to understand the struggles of pink auto drivers‘, said 56 years old Suman Devi as FII clicked a picture of the pink auto.

The pink auto scheme was launched in Jharkhand in the year 2013, right after the Nirbhaya case, to address concerns about women’s safety. It was meant to empower women by creating employment opportunities which it surely did. These autos had special features such as panic buttons and GPS system for the safety of women passengers. The government had launched 200 autos initially. Since only a few women showed up, they appointed male drivers.

Currently, there are around 40-45 pink autos in Ranchi. However, the progress remains unchanged after 12 years of its launch. The auto drivers barely have any basic facilities let alone security. They don’t have a proper auto stand. Every time a VIP passes through town, they’re relocated. The stand itself is no more than an open patch near the main road, littered and unshaded. There’s no bench, shelter, or lighting. ‘We sit here in the sun and rain,‘ said Reena.

Photo by author

However, their male counterparts have a designated lane to park their autos.

Public testimonials

Kiran Tirkey, a freshman year college student said she finds it safer to commute in pink auto, especially when it gets dark. Upon asking her what makes her choose pink auto over other autos, she said, ‘I feel at ease with only women around me. I don’t like being in a closed space with unknown men. The fear of being touched inappropriately when sharing the auto with others or quickly being alert when travelling alone and the auto driver taking a different route is real. I do not want to be under constant fear. Not just me but my parents also feel relieved when I travel with a woman driver.’

The Jharkhand Police has provided a data of 22 rape incidents solely in the month of March, 2025, making it clear how unsafe the city has become for women.

Shabana Perveen, a regular commuter also said that she would rather choose to share an auto with a bunch of unknown women. It makes her feel comfortable and safe.

While female commuters feel safe with women drivers, all women drivers in the stand complained about men showing them power and taking away their customers.

While female commuters feel safe with women drivers, all women drivers in the stand complained about men showing them power and taking away their customers. ‘Our income has gone down drastically. It has become difficult to run a household. At work, we deal with these men who steal our customers and at home we deal with unemployed drunkard husbands. Some women also knowingly choose to take male autos, majorly out of jealousy that we’re earning and they are not‘, said Shobha Kindo aged 35.

Men or bullies?

‘I am not afraid of the goons, I’ve been dealing with them for ten years now. They just try to intimidate us and make us feel less than them but in reality, they’re afraid that we will take away their jobs. As a widow, I have raised my children alone, I know how to handle the bullies‘, added Suman Devi.

Photo by author

‘Men, bullies, police, are not much of a problem. The real problem we face is that of a washroom. It has been twelve years since the launch of pink autos, six years since I started driving one but the government has not constructed a single washroom for us‘, said Reena. ‘We have no option other than to go into the bushes to relieve ourselves‘, added the others.

Problems within the system for pink auto drivers

Dinesh Soni, the president of Jharkhand Pradesh CNG Auto Chalak association said, ‘The union tries to cater to the needs of pink auto drivers, we have put their demands of a clean toilet in front Nagar Nigam, we have written multiple letters but have never received any replies. Due to this reason women drivers feel that we are not vocal about their issue. But in reality, it is the government who doesn’t listen. We are paying toll tax but for what? There isn’t a single facility for us.’

Dinesh, along with the other members of the union has written to the Chief Minister of Jharkhand stating the issues faced by auto drivers, including the issues faced by pink auto drivers but hasn’t received any reply.

Women drivers had been using the mall washrooms until two years ago. They aren’t allowed to enter the malls now.

Women drivers had been using the mall washrooms until two years ago. They aren’t allowed to enter the malls now. There is a public washroom but it is mostly locked. It was only opened on the day of inauguration and has been closed since then.

Lack of a union for pink auto drivers

‘It has been 12 years but nobody has organised protests to put up your demands in front of the authorities yet, why?,‘ FII asked, to which Gudia, a 35 years old pink auto driver explained — ‘We do not work under any union, we have purchased our own autos and drive independently. Had there been a union, we would have put up our demands. We have complained multiple times, to reporters like you, to police and to authorities but to no use.‘

Photo by author

In contrast, women auto drivers in Tamil Nadu operate under cooperative unions (Association for Non-traditional employment for women) that help them collectively bargain for facilities and safety. ‘Here, we are invisible,‘ added Gudia. No NGO has taken up their cause, and most women aren’t aware of legal rights or grievance redressal platforms.

Gudia has been driving the pink auto for more than a decade. ‘My husband bought me an auto just after marriage with all the savings we had. It cost us INR 1,00,000 at that time. He was not comfortable with the thought of me going out to earn initially but after explaining to him how important it was for me to be self-sufficient, he supported me.‘

Gudia’s husband works as a security guard in a mall. He doesn’t earn enough to support their ten years old daughter’s education. Gudia proudly said that she sponsors her daughter’s education. She has put her up in a fancy English medium boarding school located in the outskirts of the city. Upon asking her if she misses her daughter, she responded, ‘I miss her every minute but I want a better life for her. I walked so that my daughter could run. I want her to fly in the limitless sky.‘

Upon asking her if she misses her daughter, she responded, ‘I miss her every minute but I want a better life for her. I walked so that my daughter could run. I want her to fly in the limitless sky.‘

While Gudia got support from her husband, women like Reena did not get lucky enough. Every single woman in the auto stand has come out of either abusive relationships, low paying jobs or the need to earn a living.

The road ahead

Despite the challenges, the women at the stand are not without hope. When asked what they would demand if they had a union or formal representation, the answers were: permanent auto stands, clean and accessible washrooms, protection from harassment by male drivers, and some form of official recognition or financial support from the government.

Photo by author

‘We don’t want favours,‘ said Reena. ‘We just want basic facilities, a space to park, and a public washroom to be opened.‘

Several women also expressed the need for a platform, be it a union or an NGO that could take their issues to the authorities. Without collective backing, their repeated complaints fall through the cracks.