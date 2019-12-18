“Are you going for the protest in the evening?”—a very common question asked around in the workplaces, universities and localities in Delhi this week. I always knew the intensity of the protests through reading, through forwards and text messages, but witnessing these protests in reality gave me a very different perspective. This isn’t just any other amendment; this is a tool to push people’s buttons, to incite students and marginalized communities, to force them to hit the streets and protest and raise concerns regarding how discriminatory the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now enforced as an Act) is. Here are a few pictures from the two protests at Jantar Mantar and India Gate in Delhi:

Protest 1

Date: 17th December 2019 Location: Jantar Mantar Time: 3:00 PM IST

Together we rise

Save our Constitution

I will make my point, regardless.

Together, we pray

Always

Paint being the mightiest warrior

Shout out!

Protest 2

Date: 16th of December 2019 Location: India Gate Time: 6:00 PM IST

And the slogan behind goes- “Delhi Police, haye haye”

Students, activists, employees, workers etc in front of the India Gate

Do we still remember this piece of text?

Preamble Reading at India Gate

The law our land now speaks.

Jai Bhim!

Join the protests in whichever city you are! Let’s do whatever we can before it gets too late. We need to be together in this fight for justice, to ensure that the Indian Democracy, once constructed by our brave freedom fighters is protected from any exclusionary mechanisms.