Technology, in a short time, has transformed the relationship between human and their environment, with each other, and the society at large. Artificial Intelligence (hereby referred to as AI) has found its way in many spheres of our lives. AI finds itself in smartphones, entertainment platforms, hospitals, transportation and outer space, among a plethora of other spaces.

While fears of technology replacing human beings in various roles and occupations loom large, AI provides considerable scope for various domains.

What is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial intelligence is the ability of computer systems of simulating human intelligence processes and do complex self-corrective tasks. The goal is to create machines and systems which when interacting with the given environment, act accordingly upon the received data in a way that can be considered intelligent.

AI is slowly finding its way everywhere in our lives such as personal assistants like Alexa, face ids, personalised social media feeds and ads, banking, and even Google Maps. AI plays a part in various things says Kshitij from Pixxel, like agriculture, space, everyday things like automatically adjusting your screen brightness, customising ads on Instagram and more.

Will AI rise up against humans for world domination?

It is often claimed that AI is still in its primary stage. On the other hand, many would state that

AI would in the near future, gain complete control over humanity. According to the various

prophecies and forecasts, Artificial Intelligence would control the reigns of intelligence, and

outsmart and outperform humans beings at most things considered important yet relatively

simpler tasks, like driving or generating sentences, and so forth.

However, human involvement would remain key in all tasks performed by the AI. The degree of human involvement is that of contestation, as to what tasks and duties are considered important or not important enough to be transferred to Artificial Intelligence.

It is important to see here that AI is performing primarily assistive functions to human beings in a variety of ways. At the same time, humans are always required and involved in creating such systems and ensuring their smooth functioning, so rising up against humanity won’t happen in the near future!

Can AI really help in ensuring inclusivity?

AI can work remotely, anonymously and in a personalised fashion. The coronavirus pandemic has proven that working remotely is a possible reality, AI can aid these processes as people do not need to be physically present and can be reached out to even in areas which seem inaccessible. AI can protect the identities of individuals and does not hold the same prejudices that humans do to discriminate against them at the various process. Apps powered by AI have provided aid with mental health, help in translation, and aid accessibility for people with disabilities.

What about AI in Education?

The personalised way in which AI can operate can help teachers track the individual progress of students. This can be done anonymously to avoid the possibility of biases. AI can create individualised ways according to personalised needs of the students. This would not only help the student with individual attention but also assist the teachers with their work. AI can also help with captioning, image description, and language comprehension according to the needs of the students. Since AI can work remotely, it can reach areas considered inaccessible or even those with conflict.

