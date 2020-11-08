3 mins read

Intersex Day of Remembrance, also known as Intersex Solidarity Day, is observed on November 08 each year. November 08 is the birthday of Herculine Barbin, the French intersex person whose memoirs became popular upon translation by Michel Foucault. The observation of Intersex Solidarity Day began in 2005.

While Intersex Awareness Day focuses on creation of awareness and visibility of intersex people in the society, Intersex Solidarity Day calls upon the society and people to stand with intersex people and to work together towards enfranchising intersex people. It is observed to bring focus on the issues faced by intersex people and the need for reflection and political action.

Intersex adults and children face various issues including Intersex Genital Mutilation because of medicalisation of intersex variations and intersex bodies. But we can make a difference in health initiatives even if we are not healthcare professionals. Listen to intersex people, amplify the work they do, and don’t leave intersex people out of your activism!

The more we understand intersex people from an identity perspective, the less medicalisation will eventually become. Intersex children who are yet to be born will have well- informed parents who can endeavour to bring their child up in a way to give the child autonomy over their own identity.

But, medicalisation is not the only issues faced by intersex people. Intersex people face many other civil and human rights issues, including gender recognition, marriage rights, education and service access, employment opportunity, in sports, etc. If you are an educator, tell your peers or students about intersex people. Initiate talks about including intersex people in diversity and inclusion policies.

These are just some ways you can stand up for intersex people and their rights. You don’t have to be intersex to stand up for the rights of an intersex person. It is to create this very solidarity that Intersex Day of Remembrance is observed!

Content by: Neeraja Sajan from Intersex Human Rights India (IHRI)