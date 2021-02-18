< 1 min read

Love flows and love ebbs, so to try to put love within the shackles and boundaries of caste, faith, gender and sexuality is a mute point. However several agencies in our life be it family, friends or even the State are now trying to paint a different picture of love. One that’s riddled by binaries of our own creation. But that doesn’t always have to be the case and many rebel against this notion of love.

In this episode of Intersectional Feminism—Desi Style!, joining our hosts Nishtha and Pragya is Samar Halarnkar, the co-founder of India Love Project talking about modern love beyond caste, class, faith, nationality and gender. Tune in to listen about love, politics and all that falls in between!

This podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google, and six other streaming platforms via Anchor.

Listen to this episode on your favourite streaming platform and tell us what you think in the comments section!

Also read: Love Azad: A Rising Campaign Against ‘Love Jihad’