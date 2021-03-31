3 mins read

As Women’s History Month comes to end, we at FII, in collaboration with Aleph Book Company, have curated the following list of some fantastic feminist books by your favourite authors!

1. Born a Muslim by Ghazala Wahab

A book of great relevance at a time when India is reeling from repeated communal conflicts and the demonization of the Muslim community. Ghazala Wahab shares her perspective on how an apathetic and sometimes hostile government attitude and prejudice at all levels of society have contributed to Muslim vulnerability and insecurity.

2. Maid in India by Tripti Lahiri

With in-depth reporting in the villages from where women make their way to upper-class homes in Delhi and Gurgaon, courtrooms where the worst allegations of abuse get an airing and homes up and down the class ladder, ‘Maid in India’ is an illuminating and sobering account of the complex and troubling relations between the help and those they serve.

Also read: 12 Powerful Books Written By Women Writers In 2020

3. The Sensational Life And Death Of Qandeel Baloch by Sanam Maher

Covering themes such as honour, fame, popular culture, sexual harassment and violence, Sanam Maher tries to piece together Qandeel Baloch’s life, never arriving at definitive answers, but conveying the enigma that Qandeel was in touching and compelling ways; and portraying a country that is riddled with contradictions.

4. Heroines by Ira Mukhoty

In ‘Heroines’, Ira Mukhoty brings to you powerful Indian women of myth and history. In these engrossing portraits, mythological characters from thousands of years ago walk companionably besides historical figures from more recent times. They rise to reclaim their rightful place in history. Daughters, wives, courtesans, mothers, queens, goddesses, warriors—heroines.

5. Unbound by Annie Zaidi

Profound, exhilarating, haunting, angry and meditative, ‘Unbound’, edited by Annie Zaidi, is a collection that will shatter stereotypes about women’s writing in India.

6. Daughters of the Sun by Ira Mukhoty

Ira Mukhoty’s ‘The Daughters of the Sun’ is the very first attempt to chronicle the women who played a vital role in building the Mughal empire. The book is an illuminating and gripping history of a little-known aspect of the most magnificent dynasty the world has ever known.

Also read: Press(ing) Business: Decoding Feminist Publishing In India

7. Padmavati The Harlot by Kamala Das

Kamala Das was one of the most prominent feminist writers in Indian literature. In her characteristic unflinching prose, this collection of short stories pays tribute to the resilience of Indian women.

8. Unladylike: A Memoir by Radhika Vaz

A wildly original and humorous account of growing up as an Indian woman, ‘Unladylike’ is a memoir that spans four decades of the author’s life. From stories about a childhood spent wishing she could change everything about her life (including her parents), to her chronically delayed puberty, and the self-esteem issues that accompany a flat chest, Vaz doesn’t pull any punches.

To keep an eye on more such feminist releases, check out Aleph Book Company’s website or follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.