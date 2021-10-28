With the rise of OTT we have seen content consumption patterns in India undergoing massive change. The lines between what is an indie film and what is a mainstream film – what is masala and what is arthouse are blurring. And with this blur so is the way in which audiences engage with these films.

But is this change slow? And how much further do we have to go? These are just some of the questions we will attempt to answer in this fun episode.

Joining our hosts Nishtha and Sukanya in this episode of Intersectional Feminism Desi Style Season 2 is none other than Tillotama Shome – an actress we love for her versatile body of work.

Tune in to this episode as she talks about her journey in films, her time in New York where she did theatre therapy with prison-mates of a high security facility, her ideas on desire, and much much more!

