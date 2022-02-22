Podcast: What Is The Informal Economy? ft Neha Wadhawan

In the third episode of the ‘Women and Work: Why it Matters!’ podcast, hosts Nilanjana and Purnima are joined by Neha Wadhawan. Neha works at the International Labour Organisation’s Delhi Office as the National Project Coordinator of the ILO’s Work in Freedom Programme. Neha is a political scientist by training and her research interests centre around issues of labour mobility, gender and citizenship in South Asia.

The podcast series has been produced under ICRW Asia’s project, Rebuild: COVID-19 and women in the informal economy. You can know more about the project here.

