The Troubled Fishermen Community In Kerala’s Kollam Constituency

Kollam is an important district of Kerala with a significant history which has contributed towards the making of Kerala, both in the regal and political histories of the land. When viewed geographically, Kollam is located immediately next to Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala. If viewed through the economic lens, Kollam is seen as a partly agricultural land and also an export oriented one, focused on fishing.

Kollam exports wild varieties of fish that are high in demand in foreign countries. They are caught and packed in Kollam. Therefore, the occupation and lifestyle of Kollam inhabitants are seen to be more connected and oriented towards the Arabian sea.

The fishermen community of Kollam

The fishermen community is therefore, the very backbone of Kollam, not just economically, but also culturally. During the first and second Kerala flood waves, they played a major role in rescue operations using their fishing canoes. Their involvement and voluntariness was highly appreciated and awarded.

Source: Tripoto

Since the district is highly populated by fisherman who belong to the lower middle class and usually live surrounding the coastline, thus, voters from the fishing community and their concerns matter a lot in the Lok Sabha elections from Kollam.

Due to the recent issues connected with global warming, the rise in sea level combined with the frequent increase in wild tides have heavily impacted the economically disadvantaged fishermen community in the region. Most of these coastline lands are encroached by sea, taking away their houses, playgrounds, shops and beaches. Moreover, timely help and adequate compensation have been denied to them.

Issues raised by the coastline voters in Kollam

Pension-related

Though there are numerous concerns raised by the voters, most frequently repeated ones are discussed here. Social security pensions are granted by the Kerala government to help the economically and socially underprivileged communities. A total sum of Rs. 1,600/- is given to the accepted applicants monthly for their welfare. This was part of the election manifesto of the LDF government which they have tried to continue doing.

But in the recent months, the tight financial issues in the state have forced the government to withhold the pension dispersal. Thus, the aged voters, who are usually from the fishermen families have strongly raised their voice against this move. Though the government has dispersed the two months’ pension to appease the people prior to the election, the move had not been as effective.

Source: NDTV

‘No, I am not thinking of voting this time . . . it’s been seven months since our pensions are dispersed. The government does not want us . . . we don’t have any regular income besides this.” says Joseph, a fisherman from Kollam.

Road and groyne related

The problems of groyne extension is another issue faced by them. Technically, groyne is a heavy stone wall built into the sea to reduce soil erosion and the impact of huge tides. It has been an effective step in many costal areas but the unscientific and incomplete building of groyne has no use or in some cases has negative impacts as well. These negligent practices have destroyed many houses and roads and also at times led to the encroachment of the beach by sea.

The pitiful condition of the roads is another one of their major concerns; most of these roads are in the coastal zones. In some locations between the Eravipuram bus stand and the coastal region, roads have been completely erased. It aggravates the problem of the common people who can only support a scooter or bike. Also, the condition of the autorickshaw drivers who have to silently suffer the damages to their only source of income is tragic. If there is an emergency in these locations, no ambulance or fire engines could reach them due to the situation of the roads.

The planned construction of coastline highway is yet another emerging issue faced by the coastal inhabitants.

The planned construction of coastline highway is yet another emerging issue faced by the coastal inhabitants. Though it is in the first phase, many properties are selected and measured for their removal. The compensation measured out for the property is also insufficient to buy or build new homes. Therefore, the inhabitants are reluctant to move out, as they need development projects that cause minimal damage to their properties. They complain that the authorities have only ignored these needs. Numerous voters also complained about the lack of basic amenities in the fishermen colonies instituted by the government.

Source: KPSC Notes

‘. . .Building of highway is another issue affecting commoners like us. Where do we go when they come to evacuate us? That is why many voters like me are unwilling to vote.’ says Mercy John, a Kollam local.

Ill equipped health wing and drinking water related

Another concern in Kollam is regarding the frequent outbreaks of dengue and how the administrative wing of the district under the MLA is still not able to tackle the issue. The voters said that they have not even identified the causes or taken any serious steps to eradicate them.

‘For the last two years, dengue cases are high and the main reason for this is the Kollam canal. The stagnant waters of the Kollam canal is the breeding ground for mosquitos that cause dengue. This constantly troubles the coastal inhabitants who are forced to visit the hospitals frequently. . .’ says a local resident, Vivek Savio.

The inadequate supply of drinking water in this scorching summer is another issue faced by the coastline voters. Since they cannot afford to build wells and even if they can, they are not useful due to the saline water of the area, thus they have no other option, but to depend on the government supply of water for domestic purpose. These supplied water is of a sub-standard quality, making it undrinkable.

Compared to the many Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala, Kollam stands out distinctly due to the background of candidates contesting in the elections. Two of the candidates are film stars while another is a popular parliamentarian. RSP (Revolutionary Socialist Party) leader N.K. Premachandran who has many years of experience as a member of parliament and is also the recipient of the best parliamentarian award is the most prominent among the candidates. RSP is an ally of UDF for years and therefore, his political affiliation is popular among the people.

One of film star candidates is M. Mukesh, LDF candidate and Kollam MLA for the last two terms. He is popular among Malayalees as a film actor and comedian who still continues to amuse the theatre. But how far his theatre gimmicks can satiate the people in his role as a politician is for the ballot to do the talk. He has a political family lineage and he especially follows the footsteps of his father, a panchayat president and communist.

Mukesh is confident that the people have closely understood his commitment and work. He also wants to carry forward both his acting and political career side by side. However, the people’s complaint is that he rarely visits the constituency and is unreachable on phone.

The BJP led candidate is Krishnakumar, another film actor from Thiruvananthapuram. While his appearance in films is now highly rare, his political career also does not have anything to offer since he has only joined BJP recently. Unluckily, he was also attacked by another BJP member during the course of his election campaign.

The majority of the coastline voters and also those who belong to the fishermen community have completely lost their hope in all political parties.

The majority of the coastline voters and also those who belong to the fishermen community have completely lost their hope in all political parties. Thus, they have responded that they are not willing to vote. They demand that at least their basic needs must be met. While facing all the above mentioned troubles, they still welcome development, if it is humane oriented.

Source: India Mike

They want their emotional and vocational needs to be included by the developmentalist. Likewise, the packages released for the fishermen should reach them on time and not after their endless pleas. And lastly, they also demand more employment opportunities for their youngsters. Most of these youngsters are leaving the country to escape these harsh realities at home. According to the fishing community of Kollam, the seasonal politicians who enjoy all privileges and wealth cannot even imagine the plight they have been undergoing for ages.