Rethink, Reshape, Rebuild: WCC Charts New Code Of Conduct

Three days ago Bengali actor Arindam Sil was suspended from the Directors’ Association of Eastern India (DAEI) after multiple allegations surfaced. On August 19th the Justice Hema Commission Report, created by the eponymous committee at the behest of Women’s Cinema Collective (WCC), was published. We saw a rapid unfolding of events thereafter – Kerala police have so far filed charges against 11 people, including actors and directors from the Malayalam film industry. The ripples of the report soon reached the Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali film industries, with many demanding similar committee formation and investigation.

But it is not the Justice Hema Committee’s efforts that deserve sole praise and emulation, but the WCC whose unrelenting dedication has achieved these results. Keeping its eyes on the goal WCC has now proposed a Cinema Code of Conduct (CCC). What does it propose? What does the future look like for women in Indian cinema?

What is the CCC?

On September 7 WCC proposed adopting a code of conduct for the Malayalam film industry, seeking inputs from everyone and solidarity from the industry. The WCC on their social media page said, ‘To rebuild the Malayalam film industry as an equal and safe workspace for all, we are commencing a series today with our proposed recommendations. We hope all industry members will come together in open solidarity and spirit to adopt a Cinema Code of Conduct that will help transform our film industry onscreen and offscreen for the better. Stay tuned!‘

Founding members of the WCC. Image: HuffPost

The proposed code of conduct calls for zero tolerance toward sexual harassment, as outlined by the POSH Act 2013, ensuring a safe and equitable work environment. It emphasises the prohibition of discrimination based on gender, class, caste, or religion, and bans working under the influence of intoxicants. Additionally, it aims to eliminate illegal commissions by agents or production crews and strictly prohibits intimidation, verbal abuse, coercion, or violence against cine workers.

The code mandates that all film employees, at every level, must have formal employment contracts. These contracts should clearly outline the film’s title, along with detailed information about both the employer and the employee.

The ripples that disturbed the quiet: the formation of the WCC and the Hema Commission

In 2017 the case of kidnap and assault of an actor catapulted the movement in the Malayalam industry. The case identified ex-vice president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Dileep, as the main perpetrator. After the charge and arrest Dileep was removed from AMMA’s primary membership. Upon his release on bail his membership was reinstated by AMMA, citing legality. AMMA’s disregard for the case and lukewarm rebuke propelled several women to quit and soon after the alternative union was formed – Women’ Cinema Collective.

In 2017 WCC met the chief minister to seek action after which Justice Hema Commission was formed, thereafter the report was prepared. The struggle did not stop there as access to the report was heavily gatekept and RTI activists alongside WCC made it possible for the publication of the report for general viewing after five long years, albeit heavily redacted.

A few days before the report publicised, actor Siddique resigned as General Secretary of AMMA when allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. After the report’s publication made it clear that the male-dominated power nexus o “mafia” of the industry had close links with the AMMA, the entire executive committee was dissolved for the period 2024–2027. Mohanlal, president of the now disbanded committee, stated that he is not affiliated with any power group, nor is he aware of the group referenced in the Hema Committee report.

He also expressed his distress over the negative light cast on the Malayalam film industry due to the ongoing situation. His comments reflect the priority that has always been in a patriarchal system – the ego and prestige of a man over the autonomy of a woman. While he claimed quitting the AMMA was a ‘moral responsibility‘, old comments resurfaced to haunt him where he dismissed the #MeToo movement saying ‘We can also come out with #MeToo. Gender-wise, we should also start #MeToo.’

Members of the Hema Commission with the CM Image: The Indian Express

Besides the abuse and assault pattern within the industry, the Hema Commission report highlighted the stark gender pay gap and lack of contracts in the Malayalam film industry.

The ripple that reached other still waters

Following a semi-nude protest mounted by actor Sri Reddy on April 7, 2018, in 2019 the Telangana government constituted a high-level committee (HLC) to probe allegations of sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry. The report was submitted in 2022 but was not made public by then chief minister Chandrashekhar Rao. Former minister of cinematography, animal husbandry, and fisheries, Talasani Srinivas Yadav claimed that while the report did not provide anything specific that required action, Kondaveeti Satyavati, one of the top members of the sub-committee, a prominent women’s rights activist, and project director of Bhumika Women’s Collective claimed otherwise.

As reported in the Indian Express, Satyavati said, ‘Sexual quid pro quo is rampant in Telugu film industry. We spoke to people in the 24 crafts identified in the film industry — from junior artists to support staff — and our findings are there in the report. We cannot disclose the details. That is the job of the government,’ she said, adding, ‘The present government should release the report.’ The report continues to languish in the shadow as voices from the industry urge to publish it.

Nadigar Sangam, the South Indian Artistes’ Association of Kollywood, passed a resolution on 8th September calling for strict action against sexual harassment complaints in the industry. Nassar, the treasurer of Nadigar Sangam, said, ‘Our aim is to assure women that there is a reliable mechanism in place to listen to and address their concerns.’

Only those sensitive to feminist issues would bristle at the phrasing as the union “assure”d women that the union will listen to them, actively establishing themselves as the patriarch-guardian. While their resolution claims good intentions it is only at the granular level that their actual commitment to the cause will be revealed.

On 11 September, Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty visited the chief minister and later informed that the demand for creation of a probe-committee was approved. ‘An unbiased committee of 5, headed by a former justice was formed consisting of women of different designation from doctor to lawyer who will investigate the sexual harrasment practices in Bengali Film Industry and create a report.‘ read her post on Instagram. Again, all sounds hunky dory on verbal level – it is only when the committee is constituted and the action starts on ground can we really trust the words.

WCC’s perseverance and action-oriented approach is an exemplary moment in India’s feminist movement. It has been an uphill battle for the union raising voice against the culture of sexual favours, pay parity, gatekeeping by unions in the industry. Even after the Hema Commission report was published many in the industry continue to deny the issues highlighted, disrespecting the experiences of survivors and the validity of the findings.

For the people who benefit from the power structure will not believe a MeToo movement or a formal report that jumped through all possible bureaucratic hoops. While it is a moment to celebrate, it is not yet the time to retire to complacence. WCC’s code of conduct is the first step in framing what an equitable industry looks like. Each member of the industry will play a crucial part in safeguarding and implementing said codes. For other industries that has begun its journey of unmasking the power structure and its abuse, the path is rocky but revolutionary.

Mammootty while extending vague solidarity with the Hema Commission report said, ‘Ultimately, cinema must survive (sic).’ It will, and will make way for a new cinema and a safe industry that does not need a Bechdel test to ensure women exist in the narrative.