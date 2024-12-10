Jobless In Paradise: Kashmir’s Soaring Unemployment Rate

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The beauty of Kashmir is undeniable — its snow-capped mountains, emerald valleys, and shimmering lakes have long made it a coveted tourist destination. However, beneath its picturesque landscape lies a growing crisis that is eating away at the fabric of the region: soaring unemployment, a sense of stagnation, and an increasingly distressed population.

The story of Kashmir’s high unemployment rate is not new, but in recent years, it has spiraled into a dire situation. The region, historically marred by conflict, political instability, and economic isolation, has been struggling to overcome a series of challenges. But the pandemic, followed by the aftermath of Article 370’s revocation, has compounded the misery, leaving a large section of Kashmir’s youth without jobs and without hope.

The struggles of a new generation

In the narrow alleys of Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, young people gather in groups, their faces filled with anxiety and frustration. Ahmed, a 25-year-old graduate, leans against a dilapidated building, his eyes cast downward, lost in thought. He’s been looking for work for over two years, but every interview has ended with the same response: ‘We don’t have openings right now.’

Photo credit: Ubaid Mukhtar

‘Most of us have degrees,’ he says with a bitter laugh, referring to the many young men and women in the region who have completed higher education, ‘but all we end up doing is waiting. Waiting for a miracle.’

In April last year, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed that J&K had among the highest unemployment rates in India at 23.1 percent. This is also reflected in the disproportionately large number of applications for the few government posts when these are advertised. For the youth, the situation is even bleaker. Around 60% of the population in Kashmir is under the age of 30, and a majority of them are jobless or underemployed.

Another friend of Ahmed, Muneer, hailing from south Kashmir had pursued a Computer Science course but in Kashmir’s job market, they simply can’t accommodate him.

The private sector, which could have absorbed a significant portion of the workforce, is either too small or non-existent in many parts of Kashmir. Industrialisation is practically nonexistent, and agriculture — once the region’s backbone — is now under threat due to changing climate conditions, a lack of modern techniques, and land disputes.

The street vendor’s resilience in Kashmir

Nasir Sofi, now in his 50’s, had always believed that life would unfold in a way that made sense. When he graduated with a degree in 1992, the world felt ripe with possibilities. His parents, though humble, had supported his education with the hope that he’d secure a government job. The stability, the prestige, and the steady income would give him everything he needed—respect, security, and a future.

But life, as it often does, did not follow the script.

Nasir, now in his fifties, stood outside his small cart on the bustling streets of Srinagar. The air was thick with the aroma of spiced tea and fried dough, the sound of traffic blending with the chatter of customers. Around him, the city moved fast, but he had learned to move at his own pace. Time, for him, had a different rhythm.

Photo credit: Ubaid Mukhtar

He remembered his youth, when he had dreams of becoming a clerk or a teacher in some government office. In 1992, he had completed his graduation, an achievement he had worked hard for, against all odds. He had been full of hope, certain that the letters of recommendation from his professors would open doors to a government position.

But as the years passed, the letters went unanswered. The job market was competitive, and the political climate in Kashmir had only added to the instability.

Nasir had grown comfortable with his new life, though there were still moments when he felt a pang of regret. Sometimes, when the evening settled in and the street was quieter, he would sit on the worn bench by his cart and think back to his youthful ambitions.

A broken system

The public sector, which historically provided a stable source of employment, is now overwhelmed by political influences, corruption, and inefficiency. Government jobs, though coveted, are few, and competition for these positions is intense. The system of recruitment in Kashmir is often criticised for being opaque, with reports of favouritism and nepotism creating further barriers for deserving candidates.

Nadia, another young woman in Srinagar, explains the frustration she feels. ‘I have applied to countless government positions, but it’s always the same story. People who have connections or are from influential families get the job. For the rest of us, it’s just a waiting game.’

Many graduates are forced to accept temporary, low-wage jobs in sectors like retail, construction, or as unskilled laborers, which do little to contribute to their long-term career development. This has led to a sense of hopelessness. The Kashmir Valley, known for its rich culture, history, and intellectual output, is now seeing its most talented young people either leave the region in search of better opportunities or lose hope altogether.

The rise in unemployment has also led to an increase in mental health issues among young Kashmiris. Anxiety, depression, and a sense of purposelessness are becoming more widespread. According to local health professionals, the region has seen a significant rise in cases of self-harm and suicidal tendencies, particularly among the youth. In the absence of strong mental health support systems, many find themselves trapped in a cycle of despair.

The impact of political instability in Kashmir.

Photo credit: Ubaid Mukhtar

The situation in Kashmir took a further turn for the worse following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, which granted the region special autonomy. The political and economic upheaval that followed the decision only deepened the challenges. Thousands of businesses were disrupted, and tourism — a major industry in the region — took a significant hit.

Kashmir’s tourism sector, which had long been a key driver of employment, faced a sharp decline after the political turmoil. The lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the situation, as businesses were forced to shut down, and people were unable to travel.

The farmers’ plight

The agricultural sector, which has historically been the mainstay of Kashmir’s economy, is also struggling under the weight of unemployment and underemployment. Traditional farming practices, once the pride of the valley, are becoming increasingly unprofitable.

As the climate has shifted, the region has seen a decline in the productivity of crops like rice, saffron, and apples — staples that provided employment for thousands of laborers. Young people, who once worked in the fields, are now migrating to cities in search of better prospects, leaving behind aging farmers who are ill-equipped to adopt modern agricultural techniques.

Bilal, a farmer from the outskirts of Srinagar, speaks about the challenges he faces: ‘The land used to feed us. But now it barely feeds my family. There are no jobs for my children here, and so they have to leave for cities. The land is shrinking, and the new generation doesn’t want to continue farming.’

Photo credit: Ubaid Mukhtar

Many young Kashmiris, once tied to the land, are now seeking other avenues of work. However, with limited opportunities in the cities and towns, they find themselves stuck in a cycle of frustration and displacement.

The role of the government in Kashmir

Despite the rising unemployment crisis, the government has been slow to respond with concrete solutions. Some initiatives have been launched to address the issue, including skill development programs, financial subsidies for small businesses, and efforts to improve infrastructure. However, these measures have largely failed to make a significant impact.

The lack of private sector development, limited job creation, and inefficiency in government programs continue to leave many young Kashmiris with little to no options. There have been calls for more investment in industrial development, the creation of job opportunities in emerging sectors like technology and manufacturing, and greater access to education and vocational training.

However, political instability and lack of trust in the system have undermined the effectiveness of these initiatives. Without a broader, more inclusive approach, these efforts will likely remain ineffective in addressing the root causes of unemployment.

A glimmer of hope

In the face of such adversity, some young Kashmiris are finding innovative ways to create their own opportunities. A small but growing number of entrepreneurs are starting businesses in areas like technology, handicrafts, and agriculture. While these initiatives are often small in scale, they provide a glimmer of hope for the future.

Photo credit: Ubaid Mukhtar

Shabir Ahmed, 28, a young man from Srinagar, who has qualified his 12th class, has started a local business. He sells seasonal fruits on his cart like oranges, apples, bananas and grapes etc. ‘There are challenges, but I feel like I’m doing something that can grow,’ he says. ‘We need to find our own solutions, rather than waiting for someone else to solve our problems. Because I know government will never help us because we don’t have money and approach.’

A call for change

The unemployment crisis in Kashmir is not just an economic issue; it is a reflection of deeper structural problems within the region. Political instability, a lack of infrastructure, and an underdeveloped private sector have left many young people without opportunities. For them, the dream of a stable, prosperous future seems increasingly out of reach.

The youth of Kashmir, though distressed, are not without hope. They are finding new ways to adapt, to innovate, and to survive.

However, amidst the challenges, there are signs of resilience. The youth of Kashmir, though distressed, are not without hope. They are finding new ways to adapt, to innovate, and to survive. The government must do more to harness this energy by creating an environment where businesses can thrive, where education can lead to meaningful employment, and where young people can see a future for themselves in the land they call home.

Until then, the struggle continues — a silent, daily battle for dignity, for opportunity, and for a better tomorrow.