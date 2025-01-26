‘Be A Jagrik’: Bridging The Gap Between Knowledge And Civic Action

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

‘When it feels personal, the learning becomes real,’ says Aadil Gujjar, a participant of the “Be a Jagrik” program. This statement encapsulates the transformative essence of an initiative empowering young people from marginalised areas to embrace their constitutional rights and responsibilities. Through an engaging and participatory approach, the program is creating a generation of young changemakers who are not just aware of civic values but are actively shaping their communities.

In rural India, especially in states like Bihar, young girls and boys face systemic barriers to education and civic participation. The “Be a Jagrik” program, spearheaded by ComMutiny-The Youth Collective in collaboration with various organisations, aims to bridge this gap. By intertwining constitutional knowledge with actionable tasks, it transforms theoretical learning into real-world civic engagement.

Stories of transformation: Jagriks in action

Nandini and Aadil: Catalysts of change

In the villages of Bihar’s Jamui district, Nandini Singh, a program facilitator, was initially met with scepticism. Families hesitated to send their daughters to participate. But Nandini was undeterred. ‘These girls had little to no access to education. I took it upon myself to give them this opportunity to learn,’ she recalls.

Over time, Nandini’s efforts bore fruit. One young girl, initially reserved, took a bold step when she witnessed gender-based violence in her community. ‘She stood up, intervened, and even convinced others to take a stand. For me, that moment was proof of the program’s impact,’ says Nandini.

Aadil faced similar resistance. Parents were reluctant to allow their daughters to engage in the program. Yet, his persistent efforts gradually broke down barriers, encouraging families to trust the initiative.

One standout success was a task undertaken by a group of young participants who identified an unsafe drainage system in their community. Guided by Aadil, they drafted a formal letter to local authorities and advocated for change. Within weeks, the issue was resolved. ‘It was incredible to see their confidence grow,’ Aadil shares.

Arpita: The young advocate for water conservation

In Singarpur village, eighth-grader Arpita Kumari found her passion for the Indian Constitution through the program. ‘At school, the Constitution was just another chapter. Here, I learnt its real significance,’ she says.

Inspired by what she learnt, Arpita took action on a critical local issue: water conservation. She mobilised her friends, spreading awareness about water wastage and encouraging community participation. ‘Being young means speaking up and taking responsibility. Knowing my rights and duties is empowering,’ Arpita explains.

Arpita’s story exemplifies how the “Be a Jagrik” program inspires young individuals to connect education with everyday action, promoting a sense of responsibility and community engagement.

Facilitators: The pillars of support

Facilitators like Sadhna Kol play a crucial role in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. A five-year veteran of Neev Shiksha Jankalyana Samiti, Sadhna recalls a memorable moment when a group of Jagriks successfully advocated for their community’s needs.

Source: ComMutiny-The Youth Collective

‘During a task to address local issues, the youth identified poor road conditions as a major problem. They gathered evidence, wrote to the authorities, and even followed up until repairs were made. Seeing their determination was inspiring,’ she says.

For facilitators, the program is a two-way street. ‘I’ve learned as much from the Jagriks as they’ve learned from us,’ Sadhna admits. ‘Their enthusiasm is a reminder of why civic engagement matters.’

Founders’ vision: Shaping a youth-centric India

For the program’s founders, the journey has been equally transformative. Saurav Sikdar, associated with “Be a Jagrik,” reflects on the initial challenges. ‘Many young people were interested in advocacy but lacked a deep understanding of constitutional values. We knew we had to address this gap,’ he says.

Saurav and his team adopted a participatory approach, encouraging open dialogue during orientation sessions. ‘We wanted the youth to feel heard and empowered to ask questions,’ he explains.

Reena Shakya, founder of Neev Shiksha Jankalyana Sanstha, credits the program with reshaping her perspective on youth engagement. ‘The interactive design of this program is revolutionary. I plan to integrate similar methods into other thematic areas of my work,’ she shares.

From addressing gender-based violence to improving local infrastructure, these young leaders are living proof of the program’s impact. They are not only speaking up for their rights but are also encouraging their communities to do the same.

Mohan, founder of the Society for Agriculture and Environmental Sustainability, echoes this sentiment. ‘The training sessions taught me the value of participatory learning. It’s not just about teaching but also about listening and co-creating solutions with the youth,’ he says.

The founders unanimously agree that the program’s success lies in its ability to make constitutional values relatable and actionable. ‘This isn’t just a program. It’s about embedding the Constitution into everyday life,’ says Saurav.

The ripple effect: Building a civic-minded generation

The “Be a Jagrik” program has proven that knowledge paired with action can lead to lasting change. By empowering young individuals with constitutional understanding and practical tools, the program is promoting a generation of active citizens.

Source: ComMutiny-The Youth Collective

As Mohan puts it, ‘We want these young people to be assets to their communities, carrying forward what they’ve learned and creating a ripple effect of civic engagement.’

Join the Movement

This Republic Day, take a step toward becoming an active citizen. Join ComMutiny’s “Be a Jagrik” initiative and discover the transformative power of connecting knowledge with action. Together, let’s build a more engaged, equitable, and aware society—one Jagrik at a time.