Women’s History Month: Mood Of The Month, March 2025

Globally, due to far-right governments, marginalised genders and communities are at the receiving end of the vitriolic ideology that far-right and conservatives possess. Trump’s US and far-right Europe, among others, have implemented major changes and drastic measures in all spheres of private and public life.

Cis tech multinational companies, like Google, could be seen taking down important reminders from calendars like Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Pride Month, among others. And not to forget, the current situation of DEI reservations adversely affects not only immigrants, individuals with disabilities, and women of colour but also White women. In short, striking down DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in the US directly influences women, regardless of ethnicity, colour, etc.

Developments in the US or Europe influence the worldwide landscape; for example, implementing the Global Gag Rule (GGR) has profoundly impacted advocacy groups and organisations in India. Removing Women’s History Month from the Google Calendar might appear like a small, innocent act; however, such small acts could collectively erase the memories of the contributions and achievements of women, minority genders, and communities.

Women have been pillars and major contributors to most innovations and inventions around the world. They have made significant strides in political leadership and roles, science and technology, art, and literature, which are just a few spheres where women have been at the forefront of change, contribution, and development. Women are leaders, torchbearers, scholars, authors, and agents of change who have made significant strides to establish their presence in this patriarchal society.

Yet, due to the heteropatriarchy and toxic masculinity, which are profoundly found in men like Trump, Musk, and others, removing and discarding the contributions of women becomes part of deliberate and wilful amnesia. To remove that amnesia, it is necessary to bring the contributions, achievements and milestones achieved by women back into the spotlight.

When it comes to India, Indian women have played a significant role in shaping history both before and following independence. They have participated in wars alongside men. They have resisted colonial domination and have aided in the formulation of the Constitution. Unfortunately, despite this, they continue to encounter discrimination based on their gender, sexuality, caste, ethnicity, and religion. Generally, because of the Brahminical caste systems, it is the Savarana women whose contributions make it to the spotlight, and the women from Dalit and Adivasi castes or even Muslim women are barred from this cadre. However, Women’s History Month celebrates women of all sexualities, castes, ethnicities, religions, and sexualities, and FII aims to elevate these women this month.

This month, FII commemorates and emphasises the achievements and sacrifices made by women that have led us to our current positions. Women’s history has predominantly been articulated via a heteropatriarchal lens, frequently characterised by the male gaze that influences their study, depiction, documentation, and remembrance. It is essential to restore and reconstruct the historical tales of women to avoid forgetting the remarkable women who influenced and shaped the contemporary world.

In this context, Feminism In India invites submissions on Women’s History Month throughout March 2025. The deadline for submitting drafts is March 25, 2025.

Here are some pointers for you to consider while writing your articles on this topic:

Profiles of women in history from various geographical regions whose histories have not been documented

Profiles of women who left an imprint on history but are only known through oral traditions

Local and regional feminist and women’s movements

Women’s resistance movements in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir

Personal essays about how historical women influenced individual journeys

Women’s representation in contemporary history from pop culture to literature and cinema

Women historians and the feminist project of historiography

Women in STEM

Women in law and governance

This list is not exhaustive and you may feel free to write on topics within the theme that we may have missed out on here. Please refer to our submission guidelines before you send us your entries. You may email your pitches or draft submissions to shahinda@feminisminindia.com.

We look forward to your drafts and hope you enjoy writing them!