Xenofeminism: Where Technology Defines Feminism

Xenofeminism is a contemporary feminist philosophy that aims to redefine the traditional roles of gender, technology, and biology in society. It emerged around 2010 and focused on reworking the relationship between humans and technology to break down the oppressive systems of patriarchy, capitalism, and biological determinism.

Overall, Xenofeminism advocates for a future world where science, technology, and social justice intersect to create a world free of traditional gender roles and focuses on an egalitarian society through technology.

In response to the traditional feminist movement

Xenofeminism critiques and responds to various limitations of existing gender theories and the feminist movement. It focuses on the fact that the traditional movement fails to recognise how technology and biology intertwine to dismantle the oppressive systems of gender power structures. The movement primarily critiques the traditional movement’s constant opposition to technology as the way to liberation.

Xenofeminism combats the essentialist ideas of the movement and advocates for embracing technology as the medium to reshape gender and society for a better and gender-just future.

In the Xenofeminist Manifesto, Laboria Cuboniks argues that the traditional feminist movement has been tied to the essential notion of womanhood rooted in biology. While in the twentieth century, attempts have been made to break down these rigid gender roles, Cuboniks contends that a more radical attempt is to be made through technology to break down these gender roles. They say that feminists should understand the potential of technology to liberate individuals from these systems of binaries and oppressions.

Technology as a tool for liberation

Xenofeminism’s basic principle is that gender is not bodily or naturally determined, but it is rather a social construct. It is a construct that can be reshaped or redefined by technology. Xenofeminism advocated for the use of biotechnology and other scientific advancements to deconstruct the idea of gender being natural.

Cuboniks argues that technology can help us to liberate ourselves from the constraints of traditional feminism. Furthermore, technology can be an efficient tool to combat biological determinism, and individuals can express themselves freely outside of their fixed gender roles due to technology.

The Xenofeminist Manifesto states:

“We must understand the political potential of the artificial.“

As per the manifesto, technology can be the best option to eliminate the binary and oppressive system of gender, which divides individuals into just male and female. It not only focuses on creating a world that is gender-neutral but also deconstructs the entire societal power structures that are oppressive. Its motive is to create a newer world free of binaries through technology.

The manifesto argues that we should not see technology as a way to alienate or oppress others but rather as a means for radical liberation. Its motive is to use technological processes like genetic engineering, which transforms human lives largely to free them from miscellaneous chains of oppression. Xenofeminism sees technology through an impartial lens where it sees its potential to impose the preexisting power dynamics as well. It advocates for an equitable and rational use of technology that breaks the power structures rather than reinforcing the same.

Say no to biological determinism

One of the core principles of Xenofeminism is its rejection of biological determinism—the idea that gender is biologically fixed and the gender roles one should perform must align with one’s sex. The manifesto says:

“Nature is not a given.“

The Xenofeminists argue that biology should not determine our destiny and those who define power structures and these gender roles; all of it is socially constructed. As per them, there is an urgent need to separate gender from biology.

Identity politics is a red flag

Where many feminist movements focus their movement on identity, Xenofeminism rejects identity-based politics, particularly the one that focuses on fixed identities based on essentialist and biological features of individuals. Xenofeminism critiques the idea of a fixed category and asks for the liberation of all regardless of their gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.

By not focusing on individual categories, Xenofeminism doesn’t disregard or avoid marginal identities; rather, it focuses on breaking down the systems that impose rigid power structures that make the communities marginalised.

Towards a better future

As we step into an era of artificial intelligence and technology, it becomes important to understand how technology can be used to make human lives easier and dismantle the traditional notions of gender, society, biology, and identity. Xenofeminism asks for a radical change from traditional feminism by introducing technology as the tool for liberation. Its rejection of biological determinism, identity politics, and a major focus on technology as the medium of equality sets it apart from other feminist movements.

Xenofeminism, by rejecting the idea of natural or essential, advocates for a more gender-just but, at the same time, technologically empowered future.