The Life Of Soliga Women: Guardians Of Indigenous Farming And Forest Wisdom

The Malai Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) of Karnataka are home to the Soliga community, an indigenous group that has long depended on a deep relationship with the land. Soliga women, in particular, play an essential role in sustaining traditional farming and ecological knowledge. However, their contributions often remain unrecognised, overshadowed by societal norms and systemic barriers that limit their participation in decision-making. It is necessary to delve into their struggles, aspirations, and the invaluable wisdom they carry.

A life rooted in tradition and labour

For generations, Soliga women have been the custodians of agricultural practices, specialising in kitchen gardening, seed preservation, and gathering forest produce such as honey, gooseberries, and bamboo. They wake up before dawn, manage household responsibilities, and then step into the fields, balancing multiple roles without receiving due acknowledgment. Despite their labour-intensive participation in farming, the authority over key agricultural decisions—such as crop selection, financial planning, and land use—rests with the men of the community.

The daily lives of Soliga women are structured around an unending cycle of responsibilities, balancing household work, childcare, and resource collection. Lakshmi, a 32-year-old Soliga woman from Ashturu, described her routine:

‘I get up in the morning, clean the vakilu(frontyard) and then take a bath. I have a small baby to look after so then I make food and then do all household chores, later in the evening when my husband is back I go to collect firewood and then come back and cook food and sleep by 8pm‘.

Barriers to empowerment: land, education, and market access

One of the most pressing challenges Soliga women face is limited access to land ownership and even if they own they don’t have the knowledge on how to utilise the existing resources. This lack of tenure security also translates to a diminished voice in farming decisions.

Photo by M Ushashree

Another major obstacle is education. Many Soliga women have never attended school, which restricts their access to crucial agricultural knowledge, financial literacy, and awareness of government schemes such as the “coolie loan,” which could provide vital financial assistance. Due to their limited mobility outside their villages, they remain disconnected from market dynamics, making them reliant on middlemen or male family members for selling their produce.

In many Soliga households, education is often a dream that fades under the weight of financial hardship. Kamala, a woman in her 40s, expressed both pride in her daughter’s academic achievements and frustration at the lack of opportunities:

‘She (her daughter) got more than 500 marks in SSC, but now she is cleaning utensils and helping me at home as I am sick and we don’t have money to send her for higher education. Sometimes I feel bad but she will adjust to the life that I am living. I don’t want that to happen but I also don’t know what to do. Please tell me options for my daughter to work and earn money, rather than doing this.‘

The unseen role in household and food security

While their decision-making power may be constrained, Soliga women play an indispensable role in maintaining household food security. Their kitchen gardens not only supplement their families’ diets with diverse and nutritious produce but also act as a buffer against economic hardship. Yet, because their work does not directly translate to monetary gains, it is often overlooked in discussions about farming leadership.

In the village of Ashturu, Madeamma, a grandmother proudly spoke about the importance of her kitchen garden in sustaining her household. She shared how the produce from her small plot provides essential ingredients for daily meals, reducing the need to rely on market-bought vegetables.

‘This kaitoota ( kitchen garden) has given us papaya,banana and chillies.We can make delicious sambar (curry) out of these. When the fruiting is good, I don’t even have to go to market and buy vegetables and fruits, this is enough.’

Facing the challenges of climate change and wildlife conflict

A new challenge is emerging—climate change. Shifts in rainfall patterns and rising temperatures are affecting traditional crops like ragi and maise, forcing the community to adapt. Additionally, wildlife conflicts have become more frequent, with animals such as elephants destroying entire harvests in villages like Madegnane and Ashturu.

Photo by M Ushashree

In the village of Madegnane, Kamala, a single women farmer proudly spoke about the loss of her harvest this time due to human wildlife interactions and no one came to help them.

‘It came at night to drink water from the nearby well. Everyone was scared, no one helped us. Thankfully no one got injured but it ate all. Most of my jola(maise) harvest is gone.‘

Breaking barriers: the path to empowerment for Soliga women

Soliga women recognise that empowerment begins with education and access to information. Many young girls express a strong desire to pursue studies but are often expected to prioritise household chores over school. Some women have voiced their interest in learning new farming techniques and even driving tractors—skills that could revolutionise their independence in agriculture.

Programs like the Lantana Craft Center, which employs women in craft-based work, have offered glimpses of what economic autonomy could look like. However, there is still a need for greater inclusion of women in conservation efforts and income-generating initiatives.

In the village of Kirnala, Lakshmi, a 20 year old girl works with her father and another sibling and is learning how to make elephants from Lantana wood. Lantana is an invasive that is creating a lot of trouble for the growth of native plants. She says:

‘I recently went to an art exhibition in Delhi akka ( a word to call someone older than the person), I didn’t like the food, they didn’t have idli and sambar and it was so cold. I love to stay here in my village. The work in the craft center is so nice and comfortable. My father has been working there for the last 10 years and I wish to continue the same. Right now I am learning alongside my younger sister on how to make a small elephant.‘

Photo by M Ushashree

While opportunities sometimes take young Soligas beyond their villages, many still find comfort and fulfillment in their homeland. A young woman shared her experience of visiting Delhi and how it reinforced her love for her village and traditional craftwork, which is a remarkable quality to see.

Recognising and elevating Soliga women’s voices

Soliga women are not just farmers; they are keepers of indigenous agricultural wisdom, protectors of biodiversity, and essential contributors to their families’ survival. Recognising their role in farming and integrating them into policy discussions, conservation programs, and market linkages is not just an issue of gender equity—it is vital for the sustainability of the Soliga way of life.

By providing education, ensuring land rights, and opening up economic opportunities, we can help amplify their voices and give them the platform they deserve. Only then can the Soliga community move forward with a more inclusive and resilient approach to farming.

Shanti, a farmer from MM Hills says, ‘I want to learn how to use a tractor. I think this will be better for me to plough my field myself..I want to drive and come back home quickly.‘

Mala, a 19-year-old student says, ‘I want to go outside of Betta (MM Hills) and study there.‘

Photo by M Ushashree

A mother in her 30s says, ‘I want my elder daughter to grow tall and study as much as she wants.‘ while a father in his 50s shares, ‘My daughter wants to know the prices of crops that we sell in the market and how to sell them. I will take her to the market next time.‘

Parvati, a cattle grazer tells FII, ‘I want to have more safety from wildlife when I go out to graze my cattle, but don’t kill them. They are god to us.’