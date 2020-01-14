Posted by Amit Pandey

On Thursday, the Left political parties organised a march against the JNU Vice Chancellor and the violence that erupted in campus on 5th January, 2020. Thousands of students, activists and Left leaders marched from Mandi house to the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Protest was flooded with all slogans, placards and sound of tambourines. “This is the high time for the nation, If we will not come on the roads then who will come? We see how horrible things are happening in chronology (mocking Amit Shah) in our institutuion,” said protester Zeeshan khan, who is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

On Thursday, the Left political parties organised a march against the JNU Vice Chancellor and the violence that erupted in campus on 5th January, 2020. Thousands of students, activists and Left leaders marched from Mandi house to the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Protest was flooded with all slogans, placards and sound of tambourines.

The protest began at 12:00 Pm from Mandi House and commenced with the recitation of, “We Shall Overcome,” criticising the incumbent government. Ex- JNU president, Dr. Batilal Dharwa Vociferously asked the Delhi Police about their roles and responsibilities and questioned about why all the lights of the area were switched off on that night? On the same note other protester Mohammad Shami, criticised the ABVP and Delhi Police apathy for the JNU attack and said this is a dangerous thing for the nation.

March was concluded at front of Ministry of Human Resource Development, large number of force was deployed at that area. Eight member student delegation including the JNU president Aishe Ghosh, JNU Vice-President Saket Moon and General Secretary Satish Chandra yadav met the officials of MHRD. Meanwhile, other political leaders addressed the gathering.

JNU ex-president Kanhaiya Kumar also gave half an hour long speech in which he took the jibe of the current government and said that they could not find Najeeb (missing JNU student) but they found condoms in the JNU campus.

JNU ex-president Kanhaiya Kumar also gave half an hour long speech in which he took the jibe of the current government and said that they could not find Najeeb (missing JNU student) but they found condoms in the JNU campus. He did not stop here and also mocked Amit Shah by calling him Mota Bhai, and raised questions over the degree of Narendra Modi. After one hour, when delegation came from the meeting, then the situation became a little tensed.

Also read: In Photos: The Unputdownable Voices Of Shaheen Bagh

Aishe Ghosh informed that the meeting was not satisfactory and MHRD did not agree to their demands. She requested the gathering to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After that, police detained some students and even lathi charged too. Police controlled the situation after few hours and deployed heavy force in the Rashtrapati Bhavan area.

All photos have been provided by the author.

Amit is a student of AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. He is interested in documenting people through videos and photographs. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram.