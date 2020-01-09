Posted by Amit Pandey

Locals of Shaheen Bagh area are sitting in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizen, National Population Register and state sponsored police brutality on the students across universities in India. This protest began after the 15th December, when situation in Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University turned violent.

The Real Patriots Fighting To Save The Constitution

The Symbols Of Patriotism Stand With Its Honest Proclaimers

Muslim women of Shaheen Bagh are on the forefront of this protest. They are leading the protest along with their family members from the last twenty days. After finishing their daily chores, these women sit on dharna holding the Indian national flag, under blue tarpaulins. They sit on all day long and night. Local men and children also have been participating in the protests and they have helped organise all the facilities for the protest and the protesters.

Voldemort Is An Understatement

The Art Of Resistance And The Resistance Through Art

Delhi Police Overwritten By The Spirit Of Resistance

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University along with locals designs the placards, painted the roads and did wall graffiti to create emphasis on the protest. Protesters are barricading the Kalindi Kunj road that connects Delhi to Noida since the last twenty days.

Muslim Women’s Solidarity In Shaheen Bagh

The Allies Of The Protest Led By Muslim Women

Sab Taj Uchhaley Jayengey (All Crowns Will Be Dismantled)

On Sunday, situation turned palpable, when news ensued that police are trying to dismantle the protest in Shaheen Bagh, but later on, Delhi Police clarified that they just came to address the complaint of locals.

