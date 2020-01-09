Posted by Amit Pandey
Locals of Shaheen Bagh area are sitting in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizen, National Population Register and state sponsored police brutality on the students across universities in India. This protest began after the 15th December, when situation in Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University turned violent.
Muslim women of Shaheen Bagh are on the forefront of this protest. They are leading the protest along with their family members from the last twenty days. After finishing their daily chores, these women sit on dharna holding the Indian national flag, under blue tarpaulins. They sit on all day long and night. Local men and children also have been participating in the protests and they have helped organise all the facilities for the protest and the protesters.
Also read: The Resilient Women Of Shaheen Bagh Dissent On The Streets
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University along with locals designs the placards, painted the roads and did wall graffiti to create emphasis on the protest. Protesters are barricading the Kalindi Kunj road that connects Delhi to Noida since the last twenty days.
Also read: In Photos: #CABProtests In Jantar Mantar And India Gate
On Sunday, situation turned palpable, when news ensued that police are trying to dismantle the protest in Shaheen Bagh, but later on, Delhi Police clarified that they just came to address the complaint of locals.
All photos have been provided by the author.
Amit is a student of AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. He is interested in documenting people through videos and photographs. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram.