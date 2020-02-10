A couple of weeks back an infographic got viral, making circles around the feeds of every other person. From Shashi Tharoor to Kunal Kamra, everyone advocated for it. The infographic differentiated between ‘Hinduism’- a religion, and ‘Hindutva’- an extremist Hindu ideology. The purpose of it was to make a very simple point: Hindutva is not Hinduism. BJP’s policies propagate Hindutva, and therefore BJP’s policies are anti-Hinduism. The importance of this debate comes from the fact that this ‘Hinduism vs Hindutva’ distinction has the power of making Hindus become a part of the on-going protests without having them to criticise their religion, but is this distinction actually true? Or is it just a distinction of convenience that lets Hindus distance themselves from the divisive and discriminatory policies of the BJP?

To answer such a question, it is necessary to revisit Ambedkar’s writings: an intellectual who wrote extensively about Hinduism and its evils. He advocated that Hinduism in itself is an extremist ideology. There’s no ‘moderate’ Hindu. In fact, ‘moderate’ and ‘Hindu’ are contradictory, he claimed. This is because the foundation of Hinduism lies in suppression, be it of Dalits or women. Systematic oppression of Dalits and women and the idealisation of Brahmins can be seen everywhere in Hinduism, from texts to practices and beliefs. Thus, it is fair to say that the policies of the BJP that champion Brahmin men over anyone else aren’t ‘anti- Hinduism’, in fact they’re birthed from key Hindu texts like the Manusmriti.

So, Is Hinduism and Hindutva the Same Thing?

Unlike Hinduism, the word ‘Hindutva’ didn’t come into popular discourse until 1923. It was coined by V.D. Savarkar in his text. For him, ‘Hindutva’ wasn’t the same as Hinduism. It had nothing to do with the practices and beliefs of the religion, but was only concerned with the political domination of the Hindus. Given this, it can be said that Hinduism and Hindutva are not the same, but they aren’t contradictory either. What Hinduism does in the social lives of the people, Hindutva does so in the political life. Hindutva is an ideology of Brahminical supremacy, and to achieve that goal, the best tool is to practice the religion of Hinduism.

The entire distinction of ‘Hindutva vs Hinduism’ does more bad than good. It conveniently makes the Hindus feel good about their religion without having to criticise the evils of Hinduism. The murderers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi weren’t Hindutva supporters, they were Hindus. The assassins of Gauri Lankesh weren’t Hindutva supporters, they were Hindus. The people who lynched a Kashmiri to death weren’t Hindutva supporters, they were Hindus as well.

It’s very easy to pass off the evils of Hinduism as ‘Hindutva’, but it is important to mention that Hindutva came into existence because of Hinduism, and it is sustaining, thriving, and growing because of it. Moreover, it is only when Hinduism is questioned that the narrative of ‘Hindutva’ is brought forward. Rarely will it be found that Hindutva is being talked about in isolation. This seems more like a tactic of shifting blames to diffuse accountability. The implications of this discourse on the on-going protests are immense. Several Ambedkarites have raised their voices to argue that the need of the hour is to acknowledge the flaws of Hinduism, and not to put the blame on an ideology that itself follows the foundations of this oppressive religion.

Hinduism is oppressive, and it will remain oppressive without the additional tool of Hindutva. The present government is milking this religion to churn out policies that are divisive, oppressive, and exploitative. These tactics might overlap with Hindutva’s goals, but that doesn’t make them different from Hinduism.

The ‘Hindutva is not Hinduism’ distinction adds nothing to the discourse except for making the Savarnas feel good about being oppressive. What is needed is for the people to call a spade a spade; for Hindus to acknowledge the evils of Hinduism in order to stop the government from creating a framework that legally sanctions discrimination.

Featured Image Source: Velivada