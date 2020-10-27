2 mins read

Health, be it physical, emotional or mental, has become one of the most important facets of our lives, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic. The current crisis has proved that our economy, politics and socio-cultural aspects are directly dependent on the health outcomes of society. Some groups invariably find themselves in spaces which are more oppressive and risky than others. Women and people belonging to gender minority groups such as the Queer and Trans community end up with exacerbated health conditions due to lack of access to resources, socio-cultural stigma and inadequate information around health risks.

Despite multiple attempts at bridging health gaps among the marginalised population, gender minority groups still do not have equal health rights implemented to protect them from disorders. The sexual and reproductive health domain is one such area where the access to affordable facilities, treatment as well as the lack of sensitisation among the patients themselves create deplorable circumstances. Even state advocated family planning programmes have been dubious in the past where they were found to have exploited lower class and lower caste women’s bodies to carry out their ‘projects’ of population control.

Additionally, gender based violence and the continuous rise of the same is tightly bound with a person’s sexual and reproductive rights. Women and people from gender minorities are mostly the victims/survivors of GBV, which consequently requires attention into their sexual and reproductive health rights in order to ensure that they not only receive medical attention after a case of GBV has taken place but also are sensitised enough as a precaution to combat any sexual or reproductive health risk that they might be subjected to in the future.

For November 2020, FII is looking for article submissions on the topic of Sexual And Reproductive Health, to highlight how health outcomes are determined with respect to a person’s social, political, economic and cultural contexts of their gender and sexuality, and how these identities shape their life experiences vis-a-vis SRHR in India.

Here are some possible pointers which might help you write your articles,

Intersectionality (Caste, Gender, Sexuality, Class, Ethnicity, Disability)

Sexual health issues (Vaginismus, Premature Ejaculation, Gentital Disorders, Dysphoria)

Sexual Anatomy and Exploration

Childhood and Puberty

Chronic pain and disorders

Sex and sexuality education in campus

Moral Policing around Sexual and Reproductive health

STIs and STDs

Intimate partner relationships

Reproductive Rights

Mental Health And Sexual Health

Love, Romance and Sexuality

Family, Marriage and the State

Religion, Culture and its impact

Gender Based Violence and Abuse

Law and Policy

Experiences at the Doctor/Gynaecologist

Pregnancy and Contraception

Media Representation and Pop Culture

You can send us your submissions to pragya@feminisminindia.com. This list is not exhaustive. Please feel free to write about other topics, which we might have missed listing.

We understand that some of you might be uncomfortable writing about your personal experiences. You can let us know in your submission mail whether you would want to remain Anonymous when we publish your articles.