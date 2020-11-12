< 1 min read

In times of Covid-19 when the world has been craving the physical touch, it seems like forging intimacy in the online realm has become our primary source of comfort. From meeting new people online to raunchy racy sexts, the internet has slowly transformed into a great tool for connecting with people and discovering your own sexuality. But is the internet the same for everyone? And what does one do when sexting starts becoming scary?

Tune in to this episode of our podcast Intersectional Feminism—Desi Style!, where our hosts Pragya and Nishtha, along with Neel Sengupta, Gunjan Sharma and Asmita Ghosh try to answer some questions about love, relationships and sex on the internet!

This podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google, and six other streaming platforms via Anchor.

