We’re kicking off our week with some great news! FII is thrilled to announce that we won two Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity, 2020 last Friday, one each for an English story and a Hindi story!



1. FII’s Hindi Editor Swati Singh for her story on women working as nurses.

2. FII Writer Sagar Galani for his opinion piece on the film Kabir Singh and toxic masculinity.

Cheers and many congratulations to our winners!

We’d also like to thank YOU, our reader, for your continuous support and love. With FII reaching new heights everyday, we’re also experimenting ways on how we can become self-sustainable and bring you more relevant feminist media content.



In this regard, FII is launching a membership model for our readers who believe in the work we do and want to support us financially. You can now choose to sign up and become an FII member, support FII financially and receive added benefits.



We have created a survey for the FII community to gauge interest, requirements and suggestions to make the platform beneficial to readers of FII. We’d be extremely grateful if you could take out time from your busy schedule and fill this survey. We promise, it won’t take more than 5 mins!

Please also pass on the survey in your social circles. The more people fill the survey, the better we will be able to design the membership model for YOU!



