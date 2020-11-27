2 mins read

Mental health, only recently has become an active topic of debate and dicussion. While it still struggles to make itself known, because physical ailments still occupy the predominant spaces of the discourse around health and well being; there have been progressive conversations around the topic in social media and more recently, in mainstream media. But often, even those conversations may have prejudices insidiously embedded within them. Even the laws and policies that we have in place are not adequately implemented. Further, it is seen as a sign of weakness, hence, dominant gender groups face tremendous difficulties in confronting and recognising their mental health issues. Along with that, marginalised sections of the society lack a safety net in the form of financial help to access therapy and support. They are often find themselves at the receiving end of both physical as well as emotional health oppressions, giving rise to different kinds of vulnerabilities.

To combat such misconceptions, there is a dire need to create safe spaces for interaction and support groups for financial and social security. Here are some of the common mental health myths that Feminism In India has busted for you. Hope we all can learn and unlearn together!

1. MYTH: One Can Simply Snap Out Of Depression

2. MYTH: Mental Health Conditions Are A Sign Of Weakness or Character Flaws

3. MYTH: Depression Is A Sign Of Weakness Thus, It Doesn’t Happen To Men

4. MYTH: We Can’t Do Anything For A Person Struggling With Mental Health Problems. Only They Can Help Themselves

5. MYTH: Mental Health Illnesses Reflect An Attitude Or Personality Problem And Can Be Overcome With Willpower

6. MYTH: People With Mental Health Conditions Are More Likely To Be Violent and Dangerous

