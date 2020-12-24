< 1 min read

As feminists, one refrain we constantly hear is that ‘Feminism is only about women’. Today – we debunk that. Patriarchy is a system that has a tight grip over everyone, all genders and all sexualities. What is needed to fight this is feminism – so doesn’t that make feminism about everyone?

Joining our hosts Pragya and Nishtha in this episode of Intersectional Feminism—Desi Style! is Manak Matiyani, the executive director of The YP Foundation. Tune into listen to their conversation about how patriarchy affects men, toxic masculinity, being better allies in the feminist movement and much more!

