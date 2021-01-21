< 1 min read

That conversations around sexual and reproductive health in our country are not nearly common enough is a fact no one can deny. We’ve all probably skipped the famous chapter of ‘reproduction’ in our biology textbooks, and been given maybe one workshop on puberty and periods. Conversations around safe sex, consent and sex positivity?

Forget about it! But in a country with a population like ours – talking about sex is probably the need of the hour! Tune into this episode where our hosts Nishtha and Pragya are joined by the internet’s favourite doctor, Dr. Tanaya Narendra a.k.a Dr. Cuterus as they talk about health, sex, bodies, patriarchy and much much more!

This podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google, and six other streaming platforms via Anchor.

