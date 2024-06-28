Out Of Sight, But Not Out Of Pleasure: Long Distance Intimacy With Lovense And Kiiroo Toys

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

You know that feeling when something that seemed impossible finally happens? That is exactly what these sex toy brands are giving the long-distance couples: new ways to finally enjoy some intimate moments together, even if they are a thousand miles apart! Time to say hello to Teledildonics, the long-distance couple sex toys- the new game changer!

Sex toys have practically become a third wheel to many couples these days. Tackling intimacy was a tough game for many long-distance couples- until now.

Sex toys have practically become a third wheel to many couples these days. Tackling intimacy was a tough game for many long-distance couples- until now. These smart long distance toys are here to spice up the game with a power to change rules completely anywhere you are, anyhow you want! Thankfully products like the Lovense toy and Kiiroo toy are helping us reclaim pleasure, one touch at a time.

But firstly, how does it work?

To start with, it is as simple as pleasuring yourself with your partner on the video chat but with a couple sex toy. You hold the sex toy, your partner holds the control through an app, and there you go- enjoying pleasure despite the distance. But is that all? Definitely not.

Source: FII

With technology growing every day, these long distance toys have made their mark on all realms of intimacy this way. The preset features cater to your desires and intuition where they let you and your partner both take control making each other’s fulfillment- the ultimate goal. All the patterns are a touch away on the app, to give you the sense of touch and affection that otherwise is lost with distance.

How do these long distance toys help a long distance couple?

Waving goodbyes and saying “I miss you” and “Wish you were here” is a reality for all long-distance couples. That is exactly why these remote-controlled sex toys are made, to catch up on the intimate moments missed due to the distance. Counting days instead of cuddles, it can be hard for many to keep the fire alive when distance stands in between.

In every relationship, maintaining healthy boundaries and understanding desires are a must, and especially when in a long distance relationship, the closeness and physical intimacy are often missed. Of course, there are ways like virtual sex and telephonic sex to shrink the longing of being away from each other but when you long for a touch from your partner who is miles away, nothing can make up for it.

Source: FII

It can be heartbreaking, unless, there is a product like a couple sex toy that helps in taking control of each other’s pleasure as if you were together in bed using an app! It seems like a small step but the change it can bring when you long for their presence wanting to enjoy pleasure is immense. Aside from this, there are specific long distance toys that you can sync with your partner’s sex toy where you can match their rhythm to a music synchronisation resulting in a feeling of closeness in the relationship.

Aside from this, there are specific long distance toys that you can sync with your partner’s sex toy where you can match their rhythm to a music synchronisation resulting in a feeling of closeness in the relationship.

After all, If there is an option to tackle LDRs and intimacy, distance becomes an issue no more!

Meet the players: Lovense toys vs Kiiroo toys

Technology has brought innovative products like couple sex toys for long-distance couples to bridge the gap when it comes to pleasuring each other. Long distance toys ensure sensual experiences and unmatchable orgasms, a staple in teledildonics. With the market demanding new innovative options every day to be closer to your partner who is miles away, products like the Lovense toy and the Kiiroo toy are making a statement; no matter how far apart the couple are, the spark between them is here to stay.

Lovense toys: If you are someone seeking versatility, be it in a solo play or a tagged game, Lovense has your back with a wide range of options. With an app to control the vibration and sync, you and your partner can catch up with each other’s rhythm and finally get on track. Because gone are the days of mere video chats, these toys are determined to give you the sense of touch and affection you have been longing for!

Source: FII

Looking at the products, Love­nse Lush 3 is one of the coolest g-spot vibrators with its low-key discreet de­sign and long battery life that makes it comfortable to use for a long session with no worries about charging it. Not to forget, the toy boasts a hallmark bi-directional feature, where partners can share physical sensations. It is easy for the partner to control it from miles away with personalised patterns and pre-set vibrations where you feel their touch without them touching you. Magic isn’t it? Charging has never been easier with the magnetic charging port system, which can be used with several different toys including Gemini, Max 2, Nora, Gravity.

Kiiroo toys: Can you believe that there is a sex toy that understands your telepathy when it comes to pleasure? That is Kiiroo, catching, holding, and grasping your intuitions to give you maximum pleasure at your fingertips. So, if you are someone looking for some realistic sensations, Kiiroo is all yours. Take the Kiiroo Pearl 3 G-spot Vibrator for example, it can be easily paired with your favorite adult content or with your lover’s Kiiroo device. The hidden power is that it allows you to touch, tease, and pleasure your partner from anywhere in the world or vice versa, making up for all the flirty moments you have missed with them before.

At a time when virtual reality rules the world, why not add some fun to your sex life too? Kiiroo’s Keon Sex Machine­ works with virtual reality to make your pleasure truly worth it. If asked, mutual pleasure is a big yes with its all-new vacuum-lock-system dildo and the Dildo Adapter, in your hands. If needed, pair it with the Keon Table Clamp, hands-free and now you are on cloud nine!

Breaking the notion that sex toys are all about vibrators catering to just women, here comes the magic of KIIROO Onyx+ knocking on your door just a click away, with features set to bring realistic pleasure to the table with sensations reaching up to 140 strokes per minute, and more.

Another example of pleasure using virtual reality is Kiiroo’s third-generation male masturbator, KIIROO Onyx+. Breaking the notion that sex toys are all about vibrators catering to just women, here comes the magic of KIIROO Onyx+ knocking on your door just a click away, with features set to bring realistic pleasure to the table with sensations reaching up to 140 strokes per minute, and more. With this male masturbator paired with the lover’s Kiiroo device, there is no looking back or blaming the distance!

Source: FII

Something people often miss in long-distance sexual intimacy is the syncing pleasure. These sex toys are your answer for that. You can make custom vibration patte­rns, and sync them to music along with your partner’s device. Whether it’s the customisable control or the intuitive approach, both Love­nse and Kiiroo have a range of toys made for long-distance couples­ and your solo party.

Both may have different designs and features but all of them do the ultimate thing, give you what you always deserved- a healthy, no shame attached sex life. They can get you into the virtual world, unite with your partner to mirror each other’s acts and engage in mutual play, while you lose count of the number of miles that lie between.

But can technology replace intimacy?

With all this said, it’s natural to doubt if technology can replace intimacy. At first glance no it can’t, but to an extent it can act as a tool to bring your intimacy and healthy sex life back on track by allowing you and your partner to take an active role in each other’s pleasure.

Source: FII

All thanks to products like Lovense and Kiiroo for keeping up the spark and connection at least until the time you see your partner again! All they look for is to make the long-distance intimacy and sex feel more real, and fulfilling for all the parties involved. So, the next time you feel like you are missing something in your long-distance relationship, you know where to go!