Besties With Benefits: How Sex Toys Are Becoming A Girl’s New Best Friend

Once hidden behind the curtains of judgmental looks and the whispers of society, sex toys have now found their place among the people, sparking a revolutionary change by becoming women’s new BFF. It must be said openly and loudly, that they are not just a buzz anymore but have become an intimate companion to many women, changing their journey of sexual exploration and pleasure.

So how did we get here? Was it always easy to buy them? Forget about buying them—once, even the hush-hush talk associated with purchasing a condom or hiding a sanitary napkin with brown paper were common. Fast forward to now, sex toys have changed the narrative by becoming self-care products in the bedroom. Times have changed, and so have attitudes. The shout outs must go to Indian brands like IMBesharam and Sassiest.in for teaching to embrace pleasure without shame that has slowly made this happen by taking women’s sexual wellness to another level.

Ssshhh..aming sexual desires? Not anymore

From enjoying solo play to proudly exploring one’s own body along with understanding the needs and the pleasure points of a woman, the Indian sex toy market is shaking things up and letting you take pleasure in your hands. With sex toys going mainstream, gone are the days of shushing women and shaming them for talking about sex and everything else associated with sex. They are now smashing the taboo, making women reconnect with their bodies and long-lost desires.

Source: FII

Not just that, embracing your sexual desires isn’t just fun, but with sex toys, they are scientifically proven to provide mental health and physical health perks that come with a fulfilling sex life, improved sleep, and some good vibes. Owning a vibrator of your choice no longer stays as a dirty little secret, but a statement of empowerment.

Forget fake it till you make it!

The time has come when you need to forget faking it— now it’s all about putting pleasure firmly in your hands, where you set the pace, you set the mood, as per your needs, finding your pleasure points all free from judgments. And yes, sex and pleasure can be deeply personal and vary for everyone, as per their needs and desires. It is said that women experience orgasm less than a man during sex; this is where a sex toy comes to the rescue, tying the knot between desire and satisfaction.

Having this liberty to take matters into your own hands, whether it’s a solo party or a partnered experience with a super cool sex toy that can spice things up, can be a game-changer! After all, who doesn’t like things getting real when it comes to pleasure?

Nope, sex toys aren’t a replacement for your partner; they just add fun!

In today’s liberated world, where sex toys often stand as symbols of empowerment and pleasure, the myths associated with them are making many women shy away from pleasure. Some parts of society that are still run by the old-school attitude make it easier for them to surrender only to penetrative sex that very often overlooks women’s pleasure. Questions hound our brain—Will my partner feel left out? What if I prefer only a vibrator over my partner? How will I introduce this idea? Isn’t it unnatural?

In fear of hurting your partner’s feelings and from the guilt that stems from hierarchical notions even in sex, many women often shy away exploring their desires and bodies. To be fair, vibrators or any sex toys cannot provide you with the emotional needs you seek from your partner, or they cannot be your cuddle partner. Instead, they act as your BFFs, spicing up your life a bit, using different toys for different moods. Knowing what makes you enjoy depending on the mood of the day is truly empowering for a person, especially a woman whose sexual desires are often overlooked. This is exactly why sex toys have become women’s BFFs—no shame attached, just saying!

‘Did you finish?’: How do sex toys help bridge the orgasm gap?

In our country, sex has always been a taboo topic. Not to mention, women’s sexual desires have been deemed pretty much non-existent and considered more like a sin always. Understanding the orgasm gap leads to realising many myths that make it even harder. Many still blame it on female body autonomy, while some do not even bother to think about women’s sexual health and needs.

Source: FII

The question shouldn’t be ‘Did you finish?’ it should be ‘What do you desire?’ as pleasure and orgasms don’t always occur through penetrative sex. There are different ways of attaining an orgasm for a woman by understanding her needs. The importance of role-play, orgasms, sometimes a combination of many things that start before bed is significant and sex toys are a tool that helps in it. With a vibrator that works for you and by asking yourself and your partner what each other’s needs are and by focusing on the pleasures of both parties, the gap can be closed.

What’s the new buzz out there?

The time’s up for sneaky body massagers that are sold discreetly—it’s the age of smart sex toys personalised for desired needs, thanks to new brands for not beating around the bush and for bringing out innovative products, catching up with the changing needs. By providing top-notch products online for an experience that is nothing less than the best, brands like That Sassy Thing, Sassiest.in, Sangya Project and IMBesharam have made their stance clear—they encourage pleasure-seeking free from shame.

Sexual health and pleasure is nothing but a basic need in a self-care routine. With these brands in India that prioritise a wholesome experience through remote controlled vibrators and many more innovations unapologetically, we are finally embracing what has always been natural—the right to a healthy sexual life of your choice.

Source: FII

So, what next? This revolutionary change has come with open discussions, a variety of products, journeys of exploration, and celebration of sexuality. Sex toys have now truly become the new members of the new girl era. Looking at it, it’s getting real. From the country that gave the Kamasutra to the world, these Indian brands are changing how women view pleasure.

Once attached to stigma, it has now shifted to an intimate companion, making life adventures by adding some spice. With the world changing day by day, priorities shifting, and brands hailing pleasure and a better lifestyle, sex toys are here buzzing with numerous options in sexual wellness.

Yes, women want pleasure the same way as men. They crave for it, they look for the best and they deserve it the best way. Our very own Indian brands are bringing just that to the table, and to the bedroom—a woman’s new best friend, no-shame attached!