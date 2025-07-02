Unseen, Unspoken, Unsafe: The Hidden Environmental Toll Of Menstrual And Reproductive Waste

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

In a world where we celebrate the unconditional love of mothers, it is heart-breaking to witness how recklessly we treat our greatest nurturer Mother Earth. Our culture has gradually embraced a mind-set of convenience, replacing responsibility with waste and disposability. From plastic bags to water bottles, the list of single-use items is endless. But amidst the clamour about straws and shopping bags, a category of disposables remains disturbingly absent from public discourse: reproductive health products such as sanitary pads, tampons, and condoms. These items, used in the name of hygiene and health, are silently wreaking havoc on the environment. And the silence is even more deafening because it is steeped in cultural taboos, shame, and systemic ignorance. If we are to build a sustainable future, we must confront these unspoken realities.

India has not always been silent about the cycles of life. Our ancient traditions include worship of the menstruating Goddess Kamakhya Devi in Assam and celebrating human sexuality through temple art at Khajuraho. Yet, modern India has reduced menstruation to a whispered inconvenience, and sex to a sanitised secret. As a result, we seldom question what happens to the products used in these most intimate aspects of life.

Sanitary pads, contrary to popular belief, are not made purely of cotton. Approximately 90% of their composition is plastic- polyethylene, polypropylene, and super absorbent polymers (SAPs). These materials are not biodegradable. Each pad takes between 500 to 800 years to decompose. One menstruating woman uses roughly 7,000 pads in her lifetime. Multiply that by India’s 355 million menstruating individuals, and the environmental waste cost becomes staggering.

Source: FII

Tampons, though smaller, are often bleached and contain rayon and synthetic fibres that contribute to micro-plastic pollution when improperly disposed of. Condoms, typically made from latex or synthetic polyurethane, also do not biodegrade. In addition, chemicals such as nitrosamines found in condoms are linked to carcinogenic effects. Even some so-called ‘eco-friendly’ options like lambskin condoms involve the slaughter of animals, adding to an ethical and environmental dilemma.

These products as waste are not only contributing to landfills but also to sewage blockages. In Indian cities like Nagpur and Chennai, reports have shown that 30% to 85% of sewer blockages are due to improper disposal of pads and condoms. Often flushed down toilets, they clog systems, back up waste, and eventually make their way into water bodies. Once in rivers or oceans, these products break down into micro-plastics.

These microscopic particles are now part of the food chain. Marine organisms ingest them, leading to bioaccumulation and bio-magnification of toxins. Micro-plastics carry polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and heavy metals, causing neurotoxicity, genotoxicity, and immune suppression in aquatic animals such as Mytilus galloprovincialis (a Mediterranean mussel). Alarmingly, similar effects have been observed in human tissues. Endocrine disruptors leached from these plastics interfere with hormonal balance, potentially leading to infertility and cancer.

When incinerated, these wastes release deadly compounds like dioxins and furans, both classified as persistent organic pollutants.

When incinerated, these wastes release deadly compounds like dioxins and furans, both classified as persistent organic pollutants. These toxins accumulate in the atmosphere, contributing to respiratory diseases, climate change, and long-term ecological damage. Yet, only 12% of plastic waste in India is incinerated; 79% ends up in landfills and eventually, oceans.

A deadly reality: menstruation-linked deaths of sanitation and waste workers

Every year, over 5,000 sanitation workers -mostly daily wage labourers earning ₹500 a day, die while manually cleaning blocked sewage chambers and drains in India. These workers are hired by contractors to descend into deep, gas-filled manholes with nothing but a rope and a bottle of liquor for courage. The chambers are often filled with human waste, methane gas, and clogged sanitary napkins, which have blocked the flow. In one incident in Panvel, three workers died inside a manhole. When they didn’t come out for a long time, even their contractor- a well-known SIDCO engineer – entered the chamber to rescue them and suffocated to death. These are not isolated events; they are happening across Indian cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, and Chennai, and they are preventable.

Source: FII

Sanitary pads, often flushed down toilets, absorb water and expand. As they travel through pipelines, they block drainage systems. These pads, along with plastic waste, condoms, and gutkha packets, create thick sludge that forces workers to descend into hazardous environments to clear the waste by hand. One clean-up worker at the cleanest-rated petrol pump on the Mumbai-Goa Highway revealed that their biggest challenge is not human waste, but sanitary pads flushed by travellers.

It is time we stop calling this a women’s issue. It is a human issue. The people dying in manholes because of flushed pads, the children orphaned due to blocked sewage, the marine life choking on micro-plastics, these are consequences of ignorance, not menstruation.

The cost of convenience

Economically, too, the price is steep. A woman may spend ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 over 15 years on disposable sanitary products. Condoms, while inexpensive individually, add up and still contribute to environmental degradation. But the cost to Earth is far greater with contaminated water, lost biodiversity, and mounting public health burdens.

Condoms, while inexpensive individually, add up and still contribute to environmental degradation. But the cost to Earth is far greater with contaminated water, lost biodiversity, and mounting public health burdens.

These options are not only environmentally safe but also budget-friendly. For example, a simple menstrual cup made up of silicon costs around ₹300 to ₹1000 which is a fraction of the cost of disposables over time naturally.

A call for cultural and individual action

It’s time we open up conversations around menstruation and reproductive health. Breaking taboos is not just a feminist act; it is an environmental imperative. Education, accessibility, and supportive policies can bring about a shift in consumer behaviour. But change also begins at home. As we cherish the nurturing spirit of our mothers, let us honour Mother Earth. Choosing sustainable alternatives is not just an act of hygiene; it is an act of hope, of responsibility, and of love. Every pad we choose to replace, every condom we dispose of thoughtfully, is a step toward healing our shared home.

Source: FII

This is not just about waste or hygiene; it is about respect for the delicate balance that sustains all life. As we honour the love of our mothers, let us extend that love to the Earth, the ultimate mother who cradles us all. The choices we make today echo in the waters, the soil, and the skies of tomorrow. Let us break the silence, shatter the taboos, and embrace sustainable alternatives – not only for ourselves but for the planet that holds our future. Because true care begins with mindful action. Together, we can turn the tide- from disposable harm to lasting hope.

References:

https://www.downtoearth.org.in/waste/is-green-menstruation-possible–64796

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/sanitary-napkins-clog-sewers-chennai/articleshow/105341569.cms

https://www.mdpi.com/2305-6304/13/3/144

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dioxins-and-their-effects-on-human-health

https://thewire.in/rights/339-lives-lost-to-manual-scavenging-in-the-last-five-years-govt-data-reveals

https://womenforindia.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Examining-the-Need-for-Sustainable-Menstruation-in-India-compressed.pdf