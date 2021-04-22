2 mins read

What are gender-responsive services (GRPS) and what exactly makes up gender-responsive public services? Today, FII and ActionAid India , as part of our campaign ‘Linking the Local to the Global’ take a look at gender-responsive public services and why they are important!

1. What do we mean by gender responsive public services?

Gender-responsive public services (GRPS) are public services that support efforts to eliminate inequalities that come from gender-based discrimination – where women are treated worse than men just because they are women.

2. What makes up GRPS?

In contrast to international financial institutions, ActionAid advocates for gender-responsive public services that are:

– available to everyone

– affordable to all (free, and financed by taxing the wealthy, including international companies)

– safe and easy to access

– acceptable for and adaptable to the needs of the specific community and especially women.

3. How can services be gender-responsive?

To be gender responsive, services need to be designed and delivered in direct consultation with particular groups of women, including the most marginalised, to ensure their specific rights and needs are addressed, and that there is a direct line of accountability to the state as the principal human rights duty-bearer.

4. What does GRPS include?

These services include infrastructure such as water and sanitation, roads and transport, electricity and care services, including early childcare, healthcare and care of the elderly. These services need to be universal, free, safe, accessible, acceptable and adaptable.

This poster series is part of FII and ActionAid India‘s joint digital media campaign ‘Linking the Global to The Local’. Throughout this collaboration, FII and ActionAid India will be focusing on how international financial institutions impact public services and young women’s rights and how we can create change

If you’re a woman or belong to a gender-minority and want to share with us how Gender Responsive Public Services (GRPS) have impacted you and your community members, we encourage you to share your experiences with us. Be vigilant and tell us what you see, hear and experience at info.india@actionaid.org.