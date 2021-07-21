After many controversies and an year later, Olympics 2020 is finally scheduled from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

A contingent of 228 Indian athletes from 18 sports will be participating in the Tokyo Games 2021. Today, we look at the Indian women competing in the games and keeping India’s medal hopes high.

Archery, July 23-31

Image Source: Wikipedia

Deepika Kumari who is currently ranked no. 1 in world archery, will represent the women’s team.

Athletics July 30-Aug 8

Dutee Chand. Image Source: Wikipedia

Dutee Chand will be competing for for 100 metres and 200 metre races, Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Punia for discus throw, Annu Rani for javelin throw, Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami for 20km walk, V.Revathi, V.Subha and S. Dhanalakshmi for 4×400 m mixed relay.

Badminton July 24-August 2

Women’s singles will be played by P.V. Sindhu. She is the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion and the first Indian woman to earn an Olympic silver medal.

Boxing July 24-August 8

Women: Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg),

Fencing July 24 onwards

C.A Bhavani Devi (sabre). She is the first Indian fencer to ever qualify for the Olympics after qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Golf July 29-August 1, August 4-7

Aditi Ashok is representing India for the second time. She took part in the 2016 Summer Olympics and plays on the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour.

Gymnastics July 24 onwards

Pranati Nayak is an Indian artistic gymnast. She earned a bronze medal on vault at the 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Hockey July 24–August 6

Indian women’s hockey team will be making its third appearance at the Olympics. The Indian women’s team had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after beating the United States 6-5 on aggregate in the qualifiers at Bhubaneswar.

Captain: Rani Rampal

Goalkeeper: Savita

Defender: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita

Midfielder:Nisha Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambham, Monika, Navjot kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Rani, Navneet kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana katariya, Sharmila Devi

Judo July 24 onwards

Sushila Devi and Likmabam (Women’s extra light weight 48 kg). Shushila Likmabam, who hails from Manipur, won the silver medal in the women’s 48 kg weight class at the judo at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow.

Sailing July 25-August 4

Nethra Kumanan. Image Source: Wikipedia

Nethra Kumanan is an Indian sailor. She won a World Cup medal in sailing. She is the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics.

Shooting July 24-August 2

10m Air Rifle: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan

10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal 25m Sports Pistol: Rahi Samobat, Manu Bhaker

50m Rifle 3 Position: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Swimming July 24 to August 1

Maana Patel. Image Source: Wikipedia

Maana Patel is an Indian backstroke swimmer from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. She was selected for the Olympic Gold Quest in 2015. She had won the silvers in 50 metre, 100 metre and 200 metre backstroke; bronze in 50 metre free style; gold in 4×100 metre freestyle relay; 4×100 metre medley relay at the 12th South Asian Games (2016).

Table Tennis July 24-August 6

Women’s singles: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee

Mixed doubles. Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal

Tennis July 24 to August 1

Women’s doubles: Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina

Weightlifting July 24 to August 4

Mirabal Chanu, Image Source: Wikipedia

Mirabal Chanu, who hails from Manipur, won the silver medal in the women’s 48 kg weight class at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow. Her biggest achievement came in 2017, when she won the gold medal at World Weightlifting Championships held in Anaheim, United States.

Wrestling August 1 – August 7

Women: Seema Bisla (Freestyle, 50kg), Vinesh Phogat (Freestyle 53kg), Anshu Malik (Freestyle 57kg). Sonam Malik (Freestyle 62kg)

