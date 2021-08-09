

Posted by Padmini Chennapragada and Aman Mishra



Sameeha Barwin, a female deaf athlete was recently left out of the squad for the 4th World Deaf Athletics Championships scheduled between August 23-28 in Lublin, Poland. Barwin’s mother Salamath was told by the All India Sport Council for the Deaf (AISCD) that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) was unwilling to send her daughter, the only female deaf athlete from India, along with the team of five deaf male athletes.

Sameeha Barwin’s mother Salamath was told by the All India Sport Council for the Deaf (AISCD) that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) was unwilling to send her daughter, the only female deaf athlete from India, along with the team of five deaf male athletes.





18-year-old Sameeha Barwin, a resident of Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, is a 100m track athlete and a long jumper who has medalled at three consecutive national athletic championships for deaf athletes. During the trials in New Delhi, Barwin cleared the qualifying mark of 4.25m in the Long Jump event for women with ease. As seen in this video of the event uploaded on YouTube, at the 3:13 mark she cleared 5m, as measured by the officials.

Also read: The Ableist Ruling Indian Government: Eugenics & Disability As Suffering



On the 16th of July this year, the AISCD announced national selection trials for the world athletic championships. 12 deaf athletes, including two women Sameeha Barwin and Versha Gulia from Delhi, were invited to attend the trials to be held on July 22. Gulia did not make the cut for the Poland meet.



With less than six days between the notification and the event in New Delhi, Barwin was forced to make the decision to travel alone. Given the raging COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible for her mother to accompany her.



Sameeha Barwin made the trip with four other male deaf athletes and no escort. This, after Salamath had repeatedly requested the state body to send someone to accompany her daughter. It was the first time Barwin has travelled alone overnight without a parent.

Sameeha Barwin made the trip with four other male deaf athletes and no escort. This, after Salamath had repeatedly requested the state body to send someone to accompany her daughter. It was the first time Barwin has travelled alone overnight without a parent.





At the New Delhi trials, she paid 1000 INR in cash as entry fee and was not provided a receipt for payment by the officials. Furthermore, her state association did not facilitate any food and staying arrangements during her visit to the capital.



Since her return to Kanyakumari, calls to J Santhosh Kumar, the Honorary General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Sports Council of the Deaf (TNSCD) have gone unanswered. The AISCD’S leadership has also been unresponsive to Salamath’s requests to speak with them through an interpreter.



The AISCD is a Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) approved National Sport Federation (NSF) for all deaf athletes to pursue competitive pathways. The NSF has been provided annual funding of over INR 9 crores since 2005 according to documents accessed from the MYAS.



Without any paperwork with details of the distance jumped by Sameeha Barwin, Salamath says it is difficult to take her daughter’s case to court. Recognised NSFs in India are bound by law to maintain proper documentation of events.

Also read: How Budget 2021 Failed The Disability Sector



V Vijayakumar, is the Member of Parliament from Sameeha Barwin’s Lok Sabha constituency of Kanyakumari. On July 26 this year, Vijayakumar wrote a letter to sports minister Anurag Thakur requesting him to ensure that the athlete is included in the Poland squad.



In his time-bound letter to the Minister, a copy of which is available, Vijayakumar also stated that funds to sponsor Sameeha Barwin’s trip be made available. So far, there has been no response from the sports ministry. According to Salamath, who runs a coffee stall in the Kadaiyaalumoodu area of Kanyakumari, this is not the first time her daughter has faced challenges while navigating the sport spaces for the disabled in India.



Securing certificates that record her athletic achievements has also been an arduous task. Salamath says, “These documents are owned by the deaf athletes with pride and shared within their communities. It boosts their confidence to engage in society with everyone else.”



The team is scheduled to leave for Poland on August 14 2021. It is yet to be ascertained if Sameeha Barwin will be part of the squad. An email with questions sent to the AISCD went unanswered. This story will be updated if and when they respond.



Padmini Chennapragada is a disability sports researcher based out of Hyderabad and can be reached at sri.chennapragada@gmail.com

Aman Misra is a deaf sports journalist based out of Kolkata and can be reached at aman.misra1992@gmail.com.

Featured image source: thenewsminute.com