One of the first thing that comes to mind when we think of pop culture with a critical lens is sexist tropes and item numbers. Most of our mainstream entertainment rides on the objectification of women, and item numbers are the most glamourised, sexed up tropes used in films to further this gaze.

Now, the problem is not essentially about a woman who owns her sensuality and takes the screen by storm with her presence, but rather the purpose of fitting in something like that in a film, with completely offensive lyrics and gaze.

So lets unpack the layers of male gaze, sexism and talk about item numbers and ask ourselves, who badnammed Munni afterall?!

Joining our hosts Nishtha and Sukanya in this episode of Intersectional Feminism Desi Style Season 2 is Smriti Kiran who is the Artistic Director of the Mumbai film Festival.

She is a journalist, creative producer and author with over two decades of experience in the television and film industry. For the last 4 years, she has been the Creative Director of MAMI, the Academy that organises the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Tune in to this episode for some fun, pointed opinions in Smriti’s quintessential witty style of taking down patriarchy!

