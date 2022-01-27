Podcast: The Female Gaze In Films ft. Alankrita Srivastava

When we think of pop culture, and commercial cinema with mainstream stars, we can see that women are almost always portrayed in certain pre-constructed ways – they look a certain way, belong to a certain age bracket or social location. Very rarely do we see women both in terms or actors as well as characters who are removed from these moulds.

Why are we so afraid of real women on screen? Women who have autonomy over their bodies and their choices – why are these voices always rushing to be shut down? How far do we have to go before all women on screen become relatable?

Slowly but surely however, some filmmakers are paving the way for far more realistic portrayals of women on screen – joining our hosts in this episode of our podcast is one such filmmaker – Alankrita Srivastava. Screenwriter and director, she is the creator of films and shows such as Turning 30, Lipstick Under My Burqa, Bombay Begums, and Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

Tune in to this episode to hear more about the difference women telling their own stories makes to the narrative of a film, how we need to stop judging women on screen and much more!

