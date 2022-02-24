Podcast: Reimagining The Indian 'Heroine' Ft. Vidya Balan

Through this entire season we’ve had the great fortune of speaking with women who cover the length and breadth of everything that comes to mind when we think of pop culture.

A recurring theme that we saw this entire season was the way in which we look at women who take up space in pop culture, whether they’re fictional characters or women just daring to live their life on their own terms. Today, we thought there was truly no better way to wrap up this season but to celebrate these offbeat women both and off screen.

We’re so honoured and excited to have joining our hosts Nishtha and Sukanya this season an actor who has lived so many feminist lives on screen. Joining us today on our finale is none other than Vidya Balan! Tune in to this episode to know more about her journey in films, her favourite feminist characters, the lessons she’s learned along the way and much much more!

This podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google, and six other streaming platforms via Anchor.

