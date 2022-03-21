As part of FII’s Meet the Team series, we are featuring former and current employees who have worked with or are working with us currently since the inception of FII. Feminism in India as a digital intersectional feminist media platform would not exist if not for these incredible individuals who have helped build this organisation to make what it is today.

Today, we’re chatting with Shriya Roy, who is the Multimedia Editor at FII. She is a student of literature and a multimedia journalist who is passionate about sports and wants to look at the human rights aspect of sports. She loves watching war movies and documentaries and loves listening to Ali Sethi and old Bollywood music. She drinks n cups of black coffee in a day and loves cats. Deep down, she believes her soul animal is a cat.

FII: What do you like most about being a part of the FII family?

Shriya: The best thing about being a part of the FII family is that I get to work and interact with such amazing women on a daily basis. My colleagues here are the best and so understanding. I can say that I have made some friendships that will last a lifetime.

FII: What advice would you give someone joining the organisation?

Shriya: FII is one of the best places to work as a young professional and you will get a lot of freedom to be yourself and express yourself and the best thing is that you will be heard and not dismissed.

FII: How would your colleagues describe you?

Shriya: Ummm I think “the one who can never be intimidating” and the one “who dislikes gen Z”.

FII: Which fictional character do you identify with and why?

Shriya: I think I am like Lexie Grey from Grey’s Anatomy.. because I feel like I know stuff but often I am not confident enough to present it in the same way.

FII: What is something that you’re tired of hearing?

Shriya: One thing that I am absolutely tired of hearing is “Stop being so hyper, Shriya”.. Umm I don’t think I can.

FII: Which feminist movement do you feel particularly passionate about and why?

Shriya: It is extremely hard to choose one feminist movement because all of them in their own place have played a massive role in the larger movement, but if I do have to pick then I would be women movements in conflict zones across the world. Women are doubly marginalised in times of war and conflict and the movement that they have built to stand up against the injustice, the violence is something I immensely.

FII: What makes FII a ‘feminist’ organisation?

Shriya: The fact that FII provides a platform to express yourself and your viewpoint, your politics, and your ideas without the fear of being judged and dismissed makes FII a ‘feminist organisation’ and unlike any other media organisation.

FII: What’s the most fun thing about your job?

Shriya: The most fun thing about my job is working with a great group of women who are so warm and affectionate and understanding and working with them to create some great content without any fear and with full freedom.

FII: Do you remember when and why you decided to work at a feminist organisation?

Shriya: Having worked in mainstream news media in India, across print, broadcast, and digital platforms, the one realisation that struck me in all these places was that mainstream media in India is a toxic, patriarchal space. As a woman journalist things are extremely volatile. Plus, mainstream media has slowly turned into a propaganda mouthpiece of the current regime. This is the reason I decided to work at a feminist organisation, as it stands at the opposite end of all this and strives for reporting and telling the truth.

FII: And lastly, if you had a talk show, which feminist icon would you call and what would you ask them?

Shriya: In my talk show I would like to invite Sylvia Plath and just sit and talk to her about her writing, her deep understanding of mental health, and the feminist movement.

FII thanks Shriya for her timely and valuable contribution to the organisation. We are incredibly grateful to have her as a part of our team and appreciate her for her deeply insightful work. She can be followed on Instagram and Twitter.