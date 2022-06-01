We have been featuring the best writers from our writers’ community for their committed contribution to FII, making it what it is today. FII would not exist if not for the passionate and loyal feminist writers’ community that we have steadily been building over the last three years. This May, we feature Pragati Parihar.

A freelance writer who writes on subjects that deal with political and social issues, Pragati Parihar, is interested in the idea of bringing about a positive change in society by making people acquainted with ideas that speak of a just and equal world. Some of her popular articles include 8 Feminist Moments From 2021 That Made Us Proud, ‘Narcotics Jihad, Love Jihad…’ — Widespread Protests After Kerala Bishop’s Anti-Muslim Remarks, and How Farmers Continue To Stand Their Ground Despite Facing Atrocities By The State, among others.

FII: Tell us a little about yourself and what you do.

Pragati Parihar: I am a freelance writer who writes on subjects that deal with political and social issues. I am interested in the idea of bringing about a positive change in society by making people acquainted with ideas that speak of a just and equal world.

FII: How did you become a part of the FII writer family?

Pragati Parihar: I have always been interested in reading about the inspiring achievements many women have made by breaking the shackles of stereotypes that society assumes about them. I constantly look for such stories, and while doing so, I stumbled upon one by FII that inspired me to be part of the team.

FII: How and when did you become a feminist? Which issues within feminism are close to your heart?

Pragati Parihar: Discrimination on the basis of gender is apparently extremely common in our society. The moment I realised how crucial gender equality is for individual growth and growth of the society, I became a feminist. I have studied a lot about gender, peace, and conflict, and the topics highlighting issues related to the role of women in peace negotiation, women during wars, and gender-based violence during the conflict are something that I will always be dedicated to read and writing about.

FII: What is your favourite piece on this site that you have written and your favourite piece on this site that you have read? Why did they strike you?

Pragati Parihar: My favourite article was my first article on FII, which was on the arrest of journalist Sidhique Kappan while he went to report on the horrendous Hathras rape case. It not only focuses on the declining press freedom in India but also highlights the misuse of power by state officials to shut down voices against them. It was also a case of religious discrimination and affiliated propaganda of religion-based hatred. One of my favourite pieces on FII is the article titled “Conflict-Fatigue & Collective Denial: The Conundrum Of Violence Against Women”, which focuses on the continuous negligence of the cases of violence against women in conflict-ridden political areas such as Kashmir. It talks about the sufferings of women in war zones or conflict regions, which are shamelessly ignored by the media and other political actors involved in the conflict.

FII: What do you like to do when not writing about gender and social justice? *

Pragati Parihar: I am an avid reader of history and mythology and am always on the lookout for books that deal with such subjects. The idea that history repeats itself is fascinating to me, and I try to understand what influences us (the humans) to walk in circles rather than adopting new, better ways of being. I also love travelling and visiting historical places. Whenever I have some leisure time, I am either making travel plans or executing them.

FII: What do you like about FII and our work? What more would you like to see from us?

Pragati Parihar: Bringing the focus to the gender aspect of various issues, which usually go unnoticed by not only the media but the readers as well, is something that I love about FII. From awareness of abortion pills to anti-CAA protests, FII has done some really informative campaigns, and I would love to see more campaigns by FII.

FII thanks Pragati for her timely and valuable contributions. We are incredibly grateful to have her as a part of our writers’ community and appreciate her for her deeply informative writing. You can follow her on Instagram.