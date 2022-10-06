Podcast: Changing Minds, Changing Systems

Feminism in India (FII), in collaboration with the Swedish Institute, is excited to present ‘Advocacy, Passion & Beyond: Voices from the SI Leader Lab’, a new mini-podcast show. In this show, your host Japleen Pasricha, founder-CEO of Feminism in India, talks about the various ways in which activists across the world have taken on the challenge and have used digital tools to continue doing the work they do. Listen to the podcast trailer here.

The podcast show has been produced under the SI Leader Lab programme of the Swedish Institute. SI Leader Lab is a leadership programme arranged by the Swedish Institute for civil society leaders working for Sustainable Development Goal 16 (peaceful and inclusive societies) in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. It’s designed to give participants an opportunity to explore their leadership skills and learn effective advocacy methods. The next call for applications will open in mid-October 2022, more information here.

For the fourth and final episode, we have Ahmed Ben Nejma from Tunisia and Sara El Outa from Lebanon.

Ahmed is a Tunisian civil society expert who worked with national and international NGOs on different topics during the last 10 years. Since the Tunisian revolution in 2011 which resulted in the ouster of the dictatorship regime, Ahmed joined different organisations and managed projects related to election observations, decentralisation and local governance, and employment and entrepreneurship of youth and women. After a short experience in the US working on humanitarian and environmental campaigning in 2013, he joined a local NGO in Tunisia and supported the implementation of the participatory budgeting process in more than 20 municipalities in the country. Currently, Ahmed is working with international NGOs in Tunisia on providing an enabling environment to access enhanced economic opportunities for youth and women in Tunisia and the MENA region.

Sara is a feminist, civil activist, and human rights defender from Lebanon, currently working as a Gender and Inclusion Technical Advisor at ASMAE and used to work as Project Coordinator at Plan International Lebanon for the She Leads Programme. She was elected as a board member of the Lebanese Women Democratic Gathering – RDFL. She is currently the Vice President for the Lebanon Alumni of Swedish Institute, and she is also one of the 2021 Young Peace Builders at UN Women and a member of the AGORA Network, one of the 2020 Young Global Changers at the Global Solutions Initiative, and one of 2020 Women Deliver Young Leaders. She is also a community mobiliser with Ahel regional association to drive changes in and within society.

Tune in as Japleen talks to Ahmed and Sara about systems change.

The ‘Advocacy, Passion & Beyond: Voices from the SI Leader Lab’ podcast is available on Spotify, Apple podcasts, Google podcasts and many other streaming platforms via Anchor!