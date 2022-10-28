Why Fit Into Categories When You Can Choose? Customised Stitching and Body Confidence

In today’s world of countless fashion trends on and off social media, it can be quite confusing to understand the true meaning of fashion. However, it can be simply said that above all, fashion is everything about comfort. To be feeling comfortable and confident in one’s own skin is truly the essence of style. While all these fashion trends on social media keep luring us, one trend that is worth following is the method of customised stitching.

Customised stitching can be defined as a process that allows tailors to make clothes from custom-made measurements of one’s body. In this process, customers allow their measurements to be taken by tailors confidentially in their own comfortable space which in turn allows the tailors to stitch outfits that fit them the best. Although customisation may feel like an expensive, alien concept, it really is a major game-changer in terms of sustainability as well as profitability.

Customised stitching is a process that incorporates the desires of people to get measurements according to personal preferences. While a leather skirt can be someone’s preferred power suit, it can be a simple white kurta for someone else. Manually choosing the fabric and making alterations in sizes allow people to not fit into categories that already exist.

Most people are unaware of this process because of its minimal advertisement and less exposure by popular brands. Clothing brands should in fact start promoting this method of customised stitching so that people can opt for it more. Better accessibility to this process shall not only increase customers’ convenience in giving body measurements but also increase the trust between brands and customers because of their improved results. It can be easily said that customised stitching hardly goes wrong and gives products almost exactly how customers want them to be.

Customised stitching helps with body confidence

Besides customised stitching providing way sharper and better fits for outfits, the method also helps in improving body confidence. Many people might not be aware of this but clothing does affect a person’s confidence in themself. Research has shown that people wearing clothes that they truly feel comfortable in has reflected in their ways of approaching situations and managing work. It also impacts the way they present themselves and leave impressions on others.

The method is also amazing as it allows people to express their gender and personalities without being pressurized into wearing predefined sizes for male and female bodies. The service boosts mental health and confidence of people by simply reducing their anxiety over finding the correct size.

Customised stitching is a process that incorporates the desires of people to get measurements according to personal preferences. While a leather skirt can be someone’s preferred power suit, it can be a simple white kurta for someone else. Manually choosing the fabric and making alterations in sizes allow people to not fit into categories that already exist. The customer’s comfort here lies in the advantage of providing their tailors with what they want instead of the tailors providing them with what they can serve.

Source: Feminism in India

Customised stitching is an extremely beneficial process for all people, especially those who have plus-size body types or physical disabilities. There are a lot of women who deal with body image issues on a daily basis. Customised tailoring is the answer for the ones who walk into stores feeling conscious about their bodies and fail to find the perfect size even after trying every fit. The method is also amazing as it allows people to express their gender and personalities without being pressurized into wearing predefined sizes for male and female bodies. The service boosts mental health and confidence of people by simply reducing their anxiety over finding the correct size.

The method is also good for pregnant people and new mothers who barely find the time and possibility to visit stores and find comfortably sized clothes. Even toddlers and young kids, whose sizes keep fluctuating, find great benefits from custom-made clothes. Instead of relying on size guides mentioned by brands, customised stitching allows them to choose different measurements for different outfits. It upturns the way they perceive themselves, combining fashion with comfort. As it’s popularly said, clothes should be more about how they feel on their body as opposed to how they look. Customised stitching quite genuinely ensures this.

Ways to incorporate customised stitching in clothing brands

Because of very less information accessed by people about customised stitching, the method might be often seen as unnecessary and expensive. However, people should know the benefits of sustainability that customised stitching ensures in clothing brands. Sustainability is a step forward to secure an environment-friendly world of clothing. Because of this, online and in-store clothing lines should start incorporating the process of customised stitching immediately and effectively.

Source: Feminism in India

An online tailor platform for women’s clothing called CloudTailor is known for its personalised fashion and tailoring services for global women. They exercise a motto of “We believe in Your Style, Your Design” under which they allow their customers to not only choose their own preferred designs but also with an option to allow customised measurements to the designs. They have provided multiple options for this that includes a request for a call with Fashion Designers, to share a sample garment with the team, to submit their measurements on the application if they know their measurements and also to request for measurement at their own home for selected cities. They have a range of styles for arms, hips, breasts, waist, ankles, shoulders, sleeves, etc.. Their female customers can choose from this wide range of style options and finally submit.

Customised stitching allows female customers of all ages and body types to feel comfortable and beautiful in the outfits they wear. Looking for the perfect outfit should never be a process of anxiety but instead something that people find happiness in.

CloudTailor also allows its customers to choose their body types from images options. They can choose between tight or relaxed fits for their clothes. In case they do not know what their sizes might be, the site lets customers send a garment that fits them perfectly. The tailors can use the exact measurements of the garment and work on the desired outfit the customers want.

The best part about CloudTailor is that they even offer Doorstep Measurement Service in selected cities. On choosing this option, the company sends their fashion designer an authorised person right at a customer’s doorstep to take their measurements for a very nominal fee. On confirming their fabric details and preferred date of delivery, CloudTailor lets them know the final cost of stitching their outfit.

Source: Feminism in India

All of these steps may seem like a hassle at first glance but it saves customers from dissatisfaction later on. It also shows effectiveness and precision that the clothing brands put in their work. The aim should always be to bring satisfaction and trust in customers so that they come back again. To top them all, the steps of customised stitching allow these female customers of all ages and body types to feel comfortable and beautiful in the outfits they wear. Looking for the perfect outfit should never be a process of anxiety but instead something that people find happiness in.

Therefore, it can be said that customised stitching is an overall step forward in today’s trends of fashionable clothing. It opens up newer scopes for both customers and clothing brands in terms of both sustainability and profitability. More and more upcoming apps, websites, and apps designed for shopping outfits should incorporate this method for long-term outcomes.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of a collaboration with Cloud Tailor. To know more about the brand, you may take a look at their work on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Youtube, Pinterest, and Quora.