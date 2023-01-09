Educate, Agitate, Organise: Delhi Queer Pride 2023

Delhi witnessed its first post pandemic queer pride parade on 8th January 2023 with larger participation and colours. After the first parade in 2008 with a smaller number of participants, Delhi has come a long way in celebrating the queer community.

“There should have been a bilingual (Both English and Hindi) explainer on what is horizontal reservation, how it differs from vertical reservation, and why the former is a pressing demand from the trans community, especially those from marginalised castes and tribes. Pride is a once in a year opportunity to relay the demands of our time, and to take seriously the issues concerning the most vulnerable among us. As we continue to walk the pride here and everywhere else, let’s recall and realise Ambedkar’s clarion call: educate, agitate, and organise.“ Neel

Source: Shriya Roy for Feminism in India

“While it was truly joyous to be at pride, with my partner and loved ones, following a heart-rending two years in the capital — the march did have its shortcomings. I did feel that pride voiced concerns that are timely and prudent, however, it lacked a certain nuance. As a trans woman, I would have appreciated a more informed call on reservations for trans persons.” Neel

“Pride, for me, has always been a happy place. I think this year’s Delhi Queer Pride parade was extra special. I met friends, batchmates and professors from college that I haven’t seen since the pandemic first hit. And with everything else going on in the world, in the few hours we spent walking the streets of Barakhamba, you could feel the energy and excitement in the air, a space for all of us to be able to come together in love and solidarity,” says Nalini (she/her), 26, who works as the Partnerships Coordinator at Martha Farrell Foundation to FII.

Source: Shriya Roy for Feminism in India

“They were so excited to be part of the parade. They kept saying how the police had put the ropes on the road, making it difficult to drive.There were performances at the end at Jantar Mantar. And Delhi police started being a spoilsport as they started blowing whistles and clearing people out as soon as it was 5, like they were waiting for it to happen.There were also water cannons.” Shriya

Also read: 7 Spoken Word Performances To Celebrate Pride Month

Pride is all about inclusivity. FII spoke to Neel (she/her),a trans woman, about how she felt being in the Delhi Queer Pride Parade and this is what she said, “While it was truly joyous to be at pride, with my partner and loved ones, following a heart-rending two years in the capital — the march did have its shortcomings. I did feel that pride voiced concerns that are timely and prudent, however, it lacked a certain nuance. As a trans woman, I would have appreciated a more informed call on reservations for trans persons.”

“There should have been a bilingual (Both English and Hindi) explainer on what is horizontal reservation, how it differs from vertical reservation, and why the former is a pressing demand from the trans community, especially those from marginalised castes and tribes. Pride is a once in a year opportunity to relay the demands of our time, and to take seriously the issues concerning the most vulnerable among us. As we continue to walk the pride here and everywhere else, let’s recall and realise Ambedkar’s clarion call: educate, agitate, and organise,” Neel adds.

One of the FII team members, Shriya, who participated in the pride parade recollects speaking to a disabled person.

“Although, as compared to the last few times pre-pandemic, we were given far less time to celebrate and were asked to leave the premises by 5 PM.“ Nalini

“They were so excited to be part of the parade. They kept saying how the police had put the ropes on the road, making it difficult to drive.There were performances at the end at Jantar Mantar. And Delhi police started being a spoilsport as they started blowing whistles and clearing people out as soon as it was 5, like they were waiting for it to happen.There were also water cannons.”

Source: Shriya Roy for Feminism in India

Nalini also adds that “Although, as compared to the last few times pre-pandemic, we were given far less time to celebrate and were asked to leave the premises by 5 PM.”

Also reads: In A First, Lucknow Holds Uttar Pradesh’s Awadh Queer Pride Parade

Now that Delhi pride parade has come to an end, this should not stop us from sharing and helping the community when in need- let’s educate, agitate and organise against forces that continue to haunt queer identity, culture and politics.

FII thanks all sources for their valuable words and time. Happy Pride, everyday!