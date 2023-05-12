Rohini Menon: FII’s Assistant Editor And An Independent Researcher | #MeetTheFIITeam

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

As part of FII’s Meet the Team series, we are featuring former and current employees who have worked with or are working with us currently since the inception of FII. Feminism in India as a digital intersectional feminist media platform would not exist if not for these incredible individuals who have helped build this organisation to make what it is today.

Today, we’re chatting with Rohini Menon who is the Assistant Editor at FII English. When asked to describe herself she says she is a tired but an empathetic feminist. Rohini is a student of literature who believes in the power of poetry and love and listens to Ghazals and Qawwali every night. She is also an independent researcher, who likes to read and reflect on Indian Ocean history and literature with a focus on Malabar. She did her BA in English Literature from St. Joseph’s college in Kerala and completed her MA in English from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. Rohini is passionate about speaking, writing and researching her mind out, she has worked with The Compass, ETCH: Environment, Technology and Community Health and Breakthrough India in three different and diverse roles.

FII: What do you like most about being a part of the FII family?

Rohini: FII gave me humans whom I can count on!

FII: What advice would you give someone joining the organisation?

Rohini: This is a supportive space. Feel free to reach out to your colleagues and ask for HELP.

FII: How would your colleagues describe you?

Rohini: They call me kind and often say that I am a go-to person for them.

FII: Which fictional character do you identify with and why?

Rohini: I love Ammu in Arundhati Roy’s God Of Small Things, and I have a few similarities with that person. I am not sure whether I identify with her completely.

FII: What is something that you’re tired of hearing?

Rohini: “Epozha Mole Sadhya Tharane?” (When are you giving us a grand feast?)

FII: Which feminist movement do you feel particularly passionate about and why?

Rohini: My solidarity goes to all oppressed communities who pick up a fight every day to smash the

oppressor. I have huge respect for the Muslim girl students in Karnataka who fought for their

right to education.

FII: What makes FII a ‘feminist’ organisation?

Rohini: The language we use and the sensitivity we assure.

FII: What’s the most fun thing about your job?

Rohini: I am in a vicious circle of learning and unlearning a lot of things and that looks funny

because my belief system keeps changing.

FII: Do you remember when and why you decided to work at a feminist organisation?

Rohini: I never thought of working in a feminist organisation, but all the spaces I have been

employed were feminist and I can’t imagine working in a space that denies or mocks

feminism, its historical and political relevance.

FII: If you had a talk show, which feminist icon would you call and what would you ask them?

Rohini: Kamala! Kamala Surayya! I want her to speak about her idea of love and the pain of longing.

I want her to recite a few lines from her unwritten or yet-to-be-published poems.

FII thanks Rohini for her timely and valuable contribution to the organisation. We are incredibly grateful to have her as a part of our team and appreciate her for her deeply insightful work. She can be followed on Instagram and Linkedin.