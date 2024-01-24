‘Abraham Ozler’ Reveals The Deep-Rooted Medical Negligence In Our Society

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the Malayalam film Abraham Ozler hit theatres on January 12, 2024. The film masterfully weaves together the personal and professional dimensions of Abraham Ozler’s life, unfolding a crime thriller experience for the audience. The director’s skilful storytelling and adept handling of suspense keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The screenplay, rich with twists and turns, adds layers of complexity to Ozler’s character, making the film a rollercoaster of emotions.

The film Abraham Ozler is undoubtedly a gripping Malayalam crime thriller that delves into the intricate web of the personal and professional life of ACP Abraham Ozler, a seasoned cop in Trichur. The narrative takes a compelling turn when Ozler is confronted with a challenging serial killing case that forces him to embark on a mysterious and intense hunt for the serial killer who kills victims in hospitals.

How does Abraham Ozler question the veiled realities of medical negligence?

Abraham Ozler starts with three young men dying under mysterious circumstances in nearby hospitals, leaving behind clues that cannot be ignored. A quest for truth unfolds. The screenplay writer, Dr. Randheesh Krishnan, acquaints the audience with various medical jargon. Yet, his clinical presentation of surgical procedures maintains a connection to the narrative, ensuring viewers stay engaged with the storytelling.

Abraham Ozler explores themes of justice, morality, and the toll that a relentless pursuit of truth can take on an individual. The film raises thought-provoking questions about the thin line between right and wrong, especially in the morally ambiguous world of crime-solving.

The mysterious hunt for the perpetrator is a spine-chilling journey that keeps the audience guessing until the very end. The film successfully creates an atmosphere of suspense and intrigue, with each clue and revelation adding to the overall complexity of the narrative.

Abraham Ozler not only explores the intricacies of a serial killing investigation but also sheds light on the grave consequences of medical negligence. The film intertwines these two narrative threads, creating a compelling story that exposes the dark underbelly of corruption within the healthcare system. Through ACP Abraham Ozler’s relentless pursuit of truth, the film delivers a powerful message about accountability, ethics, and the importance of safeguarding the well-being of every individual within society.

Every day, the media bombards us with news of deaths and the devastating aftermath of medical negligence in society. Newspapers and online headlines are saturated with accounts of horrifying mistakes made by medical authorities in our country. This alarming trend raises a crucial question, the same question the film reminds the audience to ask: when will the day come when we can visit a hospital without a sense of fear? When can we entrust our bodies, health, and lives to medical authorities with unwavering trust?

Decoding the film further

With an overall intense theater experience, it is impossible to overlook the strongly dramatic tone that the dialogue and overall rendering have, which seems like a conscious attempt to heighten the usual thrills in the film’s scenarios. But the film masterfully navigates the intricate web of medical negligence, portraying the dire consequences stemming from ego clashes and inadequate training within the healthcare system.

Against a backdrop of romance, it emphasises the need for a comprehensive approach, including enhanced communication, rigorous training, and adequate resources. The narrative underscores the pivotal role of patient education, empowerment, and transparent reporting in fostering a culture of safety. Legal frameworks holding healthcare providers accountable become a crucial element, ensuring patient safety and upholding trust in the medical profession.

The film weaves together the complexities of healthcare and human relationships, shedding light on the far-reaching impact of negligence in a captivating blend of romance and societal critique.

Numerous hospitals within society are involved in a systematic concealment of medical errors, driven by a desire to safeguard their reputation and financial interests. This intricate network of corruption implicates hospital administrators, doctors, and staff, all compromising patient safety for personal gain. The film delves into the realm of medical negligence, raising questions about the enduring repercussions faced by patients. A lifetime is marked by the consequences of errors made by medical authorities, revealing a narrative entangled with issues of ego, corruption, unethical treatments, and a notable absence of empathy.

With a stellar cast, expert direction, and a plot that keeps you guessing, the film stands out as a must-watch in the Malayalam cinema landscape.

With a stellar cast, expert direction, and a plot that keeps you guessing, the film stands out as a must-watch in the Malayalam cinema landscape. As ACP Abraham Ozler navigates the shadows of Trichur in pursuit of justice, the audience is taken on a thrilling ride that explores the depths of human nature and the relentless quest for truth. The cast, with newcomers and legendary senior actors on board elevate the story into a level that shows the intensity of the theme the director put forward.

Flashbacks have been a recurrent theme in all of Midhun’s films, giving the stories more nuance. Anaswara Rajan, who was excellent in a similar role in Pranaya Vilasam, does a great job as Dr. Suja. Her performance gives the film a complicated and interesting new angle while showing her genuine and skilful handling of difficult parts. By shedding light on the character’s background and improving the overall cinematic experience, the usage of flashbacks in conjunction with Anaswara Rajan’s skilful performance enhances the plot.

Why not pay more attention to the titular character’s mental health?

While Abraham Ozler excels overall, a lingering question persists within this medical thriller as the film ends in a cliffhanger scene, making the audience wait for the next part to uncover the mysteries that were left unsaid. Early in the film, hallucinatory visions haunt the insomniac Ozler, but as the plot unfolds, the scriptwriter overlooks this aspect, allowing him to immerse himself fully in the investigation. Although actor Jayaram’s performance as the titular character and distinctive appearance in the film were notable, prompting the thought that the filmmakers could have delved deeper into the personal journey of the traumatised character within Abram Ozler itself, rather than opting for a separate second film.

The film could have benefited from placing more emphasis on the mental health of the titular character where the makers could have provided a deeper and more nuanced exploration of his personal journey. This approach would not only enhance the audience’s connection with the character but also contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges he faces.

The extensive backstory proved somewhat overwhelming, to the point that by the climax when Ozler finally finds some rest, the audience had almost forgotten the character’s initial struggles, including his battle with insomnia and mental health. The narrative might have benefitted from a more streamlined and connected exploration of the character’s experiences.

Despite these considerations, Abraham Ozler remains a standout in Malayalam cinema, with Dr. Randheesh Krishnan’s screenplay adeptly dealing with medical complexities, blending elements of romance, societal critique, and suspense that resonate with audiences long after the credits roll.