Yousmarg, A Tourist Haven, Struggles with Basic Facilities Due To Infrastructural Challenges

Yousmarg, Jammu and Kashmir: Nestled 46 kilometers away from the bustling city of Srinagar, Yousmarg, also known as the ‘Meadow of Jesus’, is facing challenges as a popular tourist destination due to the lack of basic facilities. Despite its picturesque landscapes and cultural significance, locals and visitors alike are encountering difficulties in accessing essential services.

Yousmarg, renowned for its natural beauty and historical sites, attracts a diverse range of tourists, including locals from various regions and nomadic communities like the Bakerwals. However, the serene meadow has been grappling with a dearth of fundamental amenities, leaving both residents and visitors inconvenienced.

Infrastructural challenges in Yousmarg

One of the primary concerns in Yousmarg is the absence of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), causing significant inconvenience to tourists who find themselves unable to access cash for their daily needs. This has led to a reliance on cash transactions, hindering the smooth flow of economic activities in the area.

Sunset magic in Charar-i-Sharief, Yousmarg’s neighboring town, where mobile towers create a unique silhouette. Amidst this urban tapestry, a flock of birds takes flight, adding a touch of serenity to the bustling scenery. Photo by Danish Showkat.

Moreover, the lack of mobile network coverage in Yousmarg is a pressing issue. Tourists and locals alike find themselves disconnected from the outside world, making it difficult to communicate, especially in emergency situations. The absence of reliable mobile networks not only affects the convenience of communication but also hampers the overall experience of visitors who come expecting a seamless travel experience.

Healthcare deficiencies in Yousmarg

Adding to the challenges is the absence of a dispensary in Yousmarg, raising concerns about healthcare access for both locals and tourists. In case of medical emergencies, the absence of a nearby medical facility poses a significant risk, compelling individuals to travel long distances to seek medical assistance.

In a desperate appeal, Abdul Kareem, a 50-year-old Sarpanch from a secluded village, has voiced the pressing need for immediate attention from the administration and LG Kashmir. With around 15 families on one side and a larger community of 60-70 families on the other, the village is grappling with a severe lack of essential healthcare facilities.

Abdul Kareem highlights the harrowing ordeal the villagers face due to the absence of a hospital, doctors, and medical amenities, to FII. He recounts a recent tragedy where an equestrian lost his life, potentially due to a heart condition or other medical emergencies. The absence of medical professionals in the area proved fatal, and Abdul Kareem emphasises that a simple two-bed hospital could have made a significant difference.

For years, the village has been tirelessly requesting the authorities, including the administration in Budgam, DC Budgam, and LG Manoj Sinha, for the establishment of a basic healthcare facility. The lack of medical infrastructure poses serious risks, especially during emergencies such as childbirth or urgent medical situations. Transportation hurdles, limited availability of vehicles post 6 pm, and the scarcity of public transport exacerbate the challenges faced by the villagers.

Abdul Kareem. Photo by Danish Showkat.

Abdul Kareem underscores the critical need for a cellular network, citing the difficulty in making calls and the absence of ATMs in the area, forcing residents to travel to Charar-i-Sharief or Pakharpora for basic financial transactions. The villagers are urging the authorities to address these longstanding issues by installing a cellular tower and establishing a two-bed hospital to provide much-needed healthcare support.

Community voices and appeals

As the community grapples with the daily challenges of accessing medical assistance and essential services, Abdul Kareem’s plea serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for government intervention to improve the quality of life in this neglected village.

Ruksana, whose name has been altered for privacy, shares a harrowing experience that sheds light on the critical lack of medical infrastructure in Yousmarg, with FII. Her distressing encounter with the absence of transportation and nearby medical facilities highlights the dire situation faced by residents in the area.

Recalling a moment of sudden pain, Ruksana underscores the absence of available means to promptly seek medical aid. Her reliance on her cousin, who arrived at 1 a.m. with a bike, speaks volumes about the transportation challenges faced by locals. The only option was to head to the Nagbal Hospital, where Ruksana received glucose treatment throughout the night, indicating the makeshift approach due to the absence of proper medical care in Yousmarg.

Ruksana emphasises the urgency of having a hospital within Yousmarg itself to FII. She strongly believes that having a local medical facility could have led to timely and proper care, preventing her condition from worsening post the glucose treatment received in Nagbal.

Expressing grave concern for pregnant women in similar situations, Ruksana highlights the risks associated with transporting them to hospitals in Charar-i-Sharief or Pakherpora. The lack of adequate transportation options, especially during critical moments, poses a significant threat to the safety of both the mother and the unborn child.

Ruksana (name changed) at her home in Yousmarg. Photo by Danish Showkat.

In a heartfelt plea, Ruksana appeals to the government for the immediate installation of a two-bed facility in Yousmarg. She stresses that this move would ensure the safety of pregnant women and prevent tragic consequences resulting from delays in transferring them to distant hospitals. Ruksana earnestly calls for government intervention to address these pressing healthcare deficiencies, emphasising the urgency of the matter for the well-being of the local community.

Speaking to FII, Anikit Sharma, a tourist from Jammu, praised the scenic beauty of Yousmarg but highlighted the need for better infrastructure like network coverage, ATMs, and medical facilities. Despite enjoying the place, the lack of connectivity for the past six days posed challenges in staying connected. Sharma believes that the government’s intervention could enhance Yousmarg’s potential, benefiting both the local Kashmiri populace and the region’s economy.

Development efforts and future prospects

During FII’s conversation with Mr. Bilal Khurshid, the C.E.O of Yousmarg Development Authority, he informed us about the ongoing restoration efforts of the BSNL network. A tower has been erected at Nagbal, located 5 km away from Yousmarg, and he expressed optimism that the completion of this project will be swift.

The main entry, where a nominal fee of 20 rupees opens the door to enchanting landscapes under the care of Yousmarg Development Authority. Photo by Danish Showkat.

We also discussed the ATM issue, and Mr. Khurshid highlighted that it is intricately linked with the mobile network connection. He emphasised that once the mobile network is addressed, the development of ATM services in the area will expedite. He assured FII that he has already taken steps to address this concern by reaching out to higher authorities.

Now, Mr. Khurshid is turning his attention to health-related issues in the region, indicating his commitment to addressing a broader spectrum of community needs.